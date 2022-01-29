Gale force winds and flooding predicted for north Germany over weekend

The German Weather Service (DWD) expects gale-force winds to sweep in across the Baltic and North Sea coasts on Saturday evening, with parts of the states of Schleswig Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania to be worst hit.

The Maritime and Hydrographic Agency also warned of a storm surge in the Hamburg Elbe area, saying that water levels could rise up to 2.5 metres higher than the average high water mark. The peak is expected to be reached in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Storm surge warnings have also been issued for North Frisia and on the Baltic Sea in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Winds of up to 120 kilometres per hour will pummel the Baltic coast, while inland areas in the north and east of the country should prepare for blasts of up to 110 km/h.

Weather warnings due to high winds have been issues for Berlin and the surrounding regions of Brandenburg for Sunday morning, while gale force gusts will be felt on higher terrain all the way down to the Ore Mountains in Saxony.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

On the Baltic Sea, several ferries between Rostock and Gedser on the Danish island of Falster have been cancelled. According to the Scandlines shipping company, connections will be affected from 3.45 p.m. on Saturday until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The regular timetable is set to be resumed on Sunday with departures from Rostock and Gedser at 11.15 am. According to Scandlines, customers can use the ferries from Puttgarden to Rødby on the Danish island of Lolland.