Gale force winds and flooding predicted for north Germany over weekend

DPA/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
Weather

Share this article
A storm on the North Sea coast on January 20th.
A storm on the North Sea coast on January 20th. Photo: Volker Bartels/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk
DPA/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

Germany's weather service is warning of a severe storm in the north of the country on Saturday, while a separate flood warning has been issued for the Elbe river in the vicinity of Hamburg.

The German Weather Service (DWD) expects gale-force winds to sweep in across the Baltic and North Sea coasts on Saturday evening, with parts of the states of Schleswig Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania to be worst hit.

The Maritime and Hydrographic Agency also warned of a storm surge in the Hamburg Elbe area, saying that water levels could rise up to 2.5 metres higher than the average high water mark. The peak is expected to be reached in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Storm surge warnings have also been issued for North Frisia and on the Baltic Sea in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Winds of up to 120 kilometres per hour will pummel the Baltic coast, while inland areas in the north and east of the country should prepare for blasts of up to 110 km/h.

Weather warnings due to high winds have been issues for Berlin and the surrounding regions of Brandenburg for Sunday morning, while gale force gusts will be felt on higher terrain all the way down to the Ore Mountains in Saxony.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

On the Baltic Sea, several ferries between Rostock and Gedser on the Danish island of Falster have been cancelled. According to the Scandlines shipping company, connections will be affected from 3.45 p.m. on Saturday until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The regular timetable is set to be resumed on Sunday with departures from Rostock and Gedser at 11.15 am. According to Scandlines, customers can use the ferries from Puttgarden to Rødby on the Danish island of Lolland.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

IN PICTURES: Germany celebrates a snow-capped festive weekend

IN PICTURES: Germany celebrates a snow-capped festive weekend

Can Germany look forward to a white Christmas in 2021?

Can Germany look forward to a white Christmas in 2021?

Northern Germany hit by severe winds and storms

Northern Germany hit by severe winds and storms

Germany sees heavy snowfall as winter blizzard strikes

Germany sees heavy snowfall as winter blizzard strikes

UPDATE: Storms across Germany spark travel chaos and power cuts

Germany braces for severe storm and high winds

Northern German city of Kiel hit by tornado

After flood catastrophe: Germany experiences wettest summer in 10 years