Everything that changes in Germany in February 2022

Vaccination certificate changes

Previously, anyone who had two jabs against Covid was viewed as being fully vaccinated for 12 months in Germany from the last dose. However, from February 1st this will change.

From this date onwards, vaccination certificates for people without a booster jab will only be valid for nine months (270 days) in Germany, and in most other EU countries. The aim of the new rule agreed by the EU Commission in December is to ensure smoother travel, however countries can choose to implement it differently.

The maximum period of validity of vaccination certificates for triple-jabbed people in the EU is still unclear due to a lack of knowledge about the long-term effects of the booster jab.

Possible Covid restriction changes

German states have strict Covid-19 measures in place, including 2G-plus for entry to many public places, including restaurants, cafes and bars. It means people who are vaccinated/recovered have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test or their booster shot. Unvaccinated people are not allowed to enter.

A person gets their vaccination pass scanned in Bad Homburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and state leaders are due to meet on February 16th unless they decide to meet earlier due to the development of the Covid situation.

So far, authorities have said they would introduce tougher restrictions if they are needed. However, the hope is that the Omicron wave eases and Germany can relax some of the rules.

The southern state of Bavaria, has already started easing some rules. However, Bavaria had some of the strictest rules in place.

School holidays

May children in Germany will get some time off from school during the half term winter holidays, which usually last a few days to a week.

Holidays differ depending on the state. In Berlin, children are off from January 29th until February 5th. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania the winter holidays starts on February 5th to February 17th.

In Bavaria, the winter holiday starts on February 28th and lasts until March 4th. Find out about all the states here.

Carnival

In some cities across Germany, large Karneval or Fasching events traditionally take place over a few days around this time of year. This year there will be celebrations on Thursday February 24th, (Fat Thursday) Monday February 28th (Shrove Monday or Rosenmontag) and Tuesday March 1st (Fat Tuesday).

Though not official public holidays, work may be affected by the festivities in cities with large carnivals, such as Cologne, Frankfurt and Munich.

However, celebrations will likely be subdued again this year due to Covid.

The end of the carnival season, Ash Wednesday, falls this year on March 2nd. For Christians, the day traditionally marks the beginning of Lent, which lasts until Easter. Some people abstain from various things during these seven weeks, including sweets, meat, alcohol and tobacco.

People celebrate Karneval in Düsseldorf on November 11th 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

More security for online shopping

Strong customer authentication (SCA) for payments when shopping online with a credit card has already been in force since January 2021 for consumers buying goods over €250. It means customers have to confirm payments on the internet with a TAN code, a password or facial recognition on their smartphone.

From 15th February, this two-factor identification will apply to amounts from €150 when online shopping in Germany.

Crackdown on hate speech on social media

The amended Network Enforcement Act, or NetzDG for short, stipulates that social networks have to report users to investigators if they make criminally relevant statements or share these kinds of posts, rather than just deleting them.

And on February 1st, a new German investigative office looking into criminal content in social media is to start its work. The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) expects around 150,000 criminal proceedings per year due to the law changes.

The “Central Reporting Office for Punishable Content on the Internet (ZMI)” will have about 200 officers under the umbrella of the BKA.

It aims “to enable consistent prosecution of the authors of such punishable content by the competent law enforcement authorities in the states”, a spokesperson said.

However, social media giants Facebook and Google will not report any alleged criminal offences for the time being because of ongoing proceedings on the topic. They consider the NetzDG disproportionate and are challenging it in court.

Regardless of this, however, “other social networks with at least two million registered users would be subject to the legal reporting obligation under the NetzDG as of February 1st 2022”, a spokesperson for the new office said.

New rules for builders

From February 1st, builders will no longer receive grants or loans from the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) if the so-called KfW 55 energy efficiency standards is used for the building project. Funding for new buildings or renovations will only be possible if the KfW 40 standard can be met.

The number indicates the percentage of the prescribed EnEV (German Energy Saving Ordinance) limits the building uses, taking into account factors like energy consumption and CO2 emissions. The aim is to promote more energy efficient homes and buildings.

New flats being built in Cologne. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

EU-wide mobility changes

From February 2nd, a number of changes to the so-called Mobility Package will enter into force in EU countries, including Germany. This includes obligations for transport companies:

to report the posting of drivers in a special interface for carriers connected to the IMI Internal Market Information System

to pay drivers at least the full minimum wage in each member state while they are working there

to register border crossings on digital tachographs

to stick to the mandatory return of commercial vehicles to their base every 8 weeks

Training encouraged

Companies that maintain or increase the number of their training spots despite the Covid pandemic can apply for a one-time grant in the form of a training premium.

The prerequisite for funding is that the firms have to be affected by a decline in turnover or reduced working hours for staff.

For apprenticeships that begin between June 1st 2021 and February 15th 2022, companies will receive a training premium of €4,000 euros per training contract or €6,000 euros per contract if additional training places are created (training premium plus).

The application has to be submitted to the Employment Agency no later than three months after successful completion of the probationary period.

Bad news for Bundesliga fans

Sports streaming service DAZN is raising its fees.

So far, fans have been able to take out a monthly subscription for €14.99 per month or an annual subscription for €149.99. For that, they got a lot of sports – Bundesliga football (men), Champions League (women and men), even more football from abroad, US sports, winter sports, live streaming from Sportdigital, Eurosport, and so on. That’s all over now – at least at that price.

From February 1st, new DAZN customers will pay €29.99 for a monthly subscription and €274.99 for an annual subscription.

For existing customers, the cost remains the same until July 31st. However, you could convert your monthly subscription into an annual subscription, save money over the course of the year and still benefit from the old price until next year.

