What to know about Germany’s planned PCR test restrictions

According to a recent decision by the German federal and state governments, PCR tests will soon be restricted to high-risk groups and people who work with vulnerable people. But how does this affect things like quarantine rules and measuring infection rates? Here's what we know so far.
Member comments
The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
>Can we still track Covid figures if we are restricting tests?
That’s a very good question. According to information obtained by the Redaktionsnetwerk Deutschland (RND), the Federal Ministry of Health is currently working with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on a new system for calculating infection rates.
They will just guess. And the numbers will always be going up at alarming rates. Even when they fall. They are just going up in reverse.