One victim dead and three injured in Heidelberg university shooting

“A young woman died in hospital of her gunshot wounds,” the sources said.

“The perpetrator took his own life. Everything points to a lone perpetrator.”

Mannheim police originally said that four people were injured in the rifle attack, and that some had suffered serious injuries.

The gunman opened fire in a lecture hall in Heidelberg University’s medical faculty at around 12.35pm on Monday, police said.

Police said on Twitter on Monday afternoon that “there is no danger”, and that the “perpetrator is dead”.

German media reported that the gunman had killed himself and that he appeared to have no religious or political motive. According to DPA sources, the man was a student.

Earlier in the day, police said the gunman had used a “long gun”.

A major police operation got under way at the university’s Neuenheimer Feld campus. People were urged to steer clear of the area “so that rescue workers and emergency services can travel freely”.

Police said that they were “not aware of any letter claiming responsibility”, as they called on the public to avoid speculating.

A member of the German special taskforce (SEK) at the Heidelberg University campus. Photo: picture alliance/dpa//Pr-Video | R.Priebe

The area was cordoned off while investigations continue.

Broadcaster SWR reported that the university had contacted its students by email urging them to avoid the area.

Heidelberg is a picturesque university town in the state of Baden-Württemberg, home to a population of around 160,000 people.

Heidelberg University, founded in 1386, is Germany’s oldest university and one of the top-ranking in Europe.

The university’s Neuenheimer Feld campus, shown below in the map, hosts natural sciences departments, part of the university clinic as well as a botanical garden.

The university only resumed in-person classes in October after months of distance learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students have to show they are vaccinated against Covid, recovered or in possession of a recent negative test if they want to enter university buildings.

Tightened gun laws

Germany has been hit in recent years by a spate of attacks, mostly perpetrated by jihadists or far-right militants.

School shootings however are relatively rare in Germany, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in Europe.

In 2009, a former pupil killed nine students, three teachers and three passers-by in a school shooting at Winnenden, also in Baden-Württemberg. The gunman then killed himself.

In 2002, a 19-year-old former student, apparently in revenge for having been expelled, gunned down 16 people including 12 teachers and two students at a school in the central German city of Erfurt. He too then killed himself.

Both massacres were carried out with legal weapons and spurred Germany to tighten its gun laws.

The country currently requires anyone younger than 25 to pass a psychiatric exam before applying for a gun licence.

In another incident in 2016, nine people were killed when gunman David Ali Sonboly went on a rampage in a shopping centre in Munich.

The shooting sparked renewed debate about whether Germany should place further curbs on gun ownership.

With reporting by Michelle Fitzpatrick

We are updating this breaking news story regularly.