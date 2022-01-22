Germany to send field hospital to Ukraine as war fears grow

AFP
[email protected]
Germany and RussiaPolitics

Share this article
Germany to send field hospital to Ukraine as war fears grow
Medical staff of the German armed forces Bundeswehr embark a military transport plane at the military airport in Wunstorf near Hanover on February 3, 2021, as the aircraft is being prepared to leave for a coronavirus aid mission to Portugal. Photo: Hauke-Christian Dittrich/AFP
AFP
[email protected]

Germany will send a field hospital to Ukraine, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday, while once again rejecting Kiev's calls for weapons delivery as fears of a Russian invasion grow.

Berlin has already delivered respirators to Ukraine and severely injured Ukrainian soldiers are currently being treated in Bundeswehr hospitals, the minister told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

“In February, a complete field hospital will be handed over, including the necessary training, all co-financed by Germany with 5.3 million euros ($6.0 million),” Lambrecht said.

“We are standing on Kiev’s side. We must do everything to de-escalate the situation.

“Weapons deliveries would not be helpful at the moment — that is the consensus within the government,” she added.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, denying it plans to invade but demanding security guarantees, including a permanent ban on the country joining NATO.

Echoeing Western allies, Lambrecht said Moscow’s demand to decide which state joins NATO was a “red line” for the alliance.

“There is no Russian veto-right for membership to NATO. Every sovereign nation that shares our values is free to apply for membership. But beyond this red line, there is readiness from the West to speak with Russia and to take its interests into account,” she said.

Turning to Mali, another theatre of conflict involving Russia, Lambrecht said Moscow will not achieve its aims simply by deploying mercenaries to the West African countries.

Mali is the epicentre of a jihadist insurgency that began in the north of the country in 2012 and spread three years later to neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso.

Germany has around a thousand troops stationed in Mali as part of the United Nations’ MINUSMA mission.

The West believes that several hundred Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group had been deployed in the centre and north of the country.

“Moscow will not succeed in getting the West to carry out a quasi retreat automatically wherever it doesn’t want to see us by sending mercenaries,” said Lambrecht.

“We will not give way, we will not make it that easy for the Russians.”

The Wagner Group has caused controversy through its involvement in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic as well as the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Russia denies any government link with the Wagner Group but the unit has been linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman close to President Vladimir Putin.

Share this article

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.

  1. Germany blocking Estonia supplying weapons to Ukraine is clearly more help to Russia than Ukraine. There is no ‘neutral’ move in that context and consequently Germany at the very least should not obstruct the support other NATO countries are supplying.

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Germany warns Russia of ‘high cost’ of Ukraine aggression

Germany warns Russia of ‘high cost’ of Ukraine aggression

Show leniency on EU spending rules, says senior German MP

Show leniency on EU spending rules, says senior German MP

Germany to speed up green energy projects in ‘gigantic’ effort

Germany to speed up green energy projects in ‘gigantic’ effort

German President Steinmeier moves closer to second term

German President Steinmeier moves closer to second term

German Finance Minister promises €30bn tax relief in 2022

Germany’s Scholz supports Ukraine amid Russian invasion fears

Germany to close nuclear reactors despite energy crisis

Germany backs France for ‘more sovereign’ Europe: German Foreign Minister