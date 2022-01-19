PAYWALL FREE

Have your say: What do you think about Germany’s 2G-plus rules?

Covid-19 rules

A sign for 2G-plus rules at a restaurant in Dresden.
A sign for 2G-plus rules at a restaurant in Dresden. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Robert Michael
Germany expanded the 2G-plus rule making it tougher to enter restaurants, bars and cafes, as well as other public venues in some states. But there has been confusion over the documents people need to have. We want to hear what you think.

  1. It is easy to see that there will be no end to the number of vaccines and frequency they will be required. Most of us didn’t begin thinking the government was incompetent, but these days it is hard not to wonder why they are now reducing the time of immunity, demanding boosters, and discussing more boosters. And if the numbers are worse now, with so many vaccinated, than it was a year ago, how can more vaccine mandates be expected to help? Will we be required to get a specific brand of booster every month at some point?

