German ex-chancellor Merkel turns down UN job

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
Angela Merkel

Share this article
Angela Merkel stands next to her husband, Joachim Sauer, after her special farewell by the Bundeswehr on December 2nd 2021.
Angela Merkel stands next to her husband, Joachim Sauer, after her special farewell by the Bundeswehr on December 2nd 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

Retired former chancellor Angela Merkel has said no thanks to an offer of a job with the United Nations, her office said Wednesday, as she settles into retirement after 16 years in power.

UN sources confirmed that Secretary General Antonio Guterres had asked Merkel to lead an advisory panel on a “common agenda” for governance after the pandemic that he set out late last year.

Merkel “spoke with the UN Secretary General last week, thanked him and told him she would not be accepting the offer”, her office said in a statement, confirming media reports.

The 67-year-old Merkel left office last month and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.

Despite feverish speculation as to what she might do next, Merkel remained tight-lipped, hinting only at a quiet life of books and sleep.

However, her long-time aide Beate Baumann revealed last month that they were collaborating on Merkel’s political memoirs, a project she said would take two to three years.

After serving as an MP for 30 years, Merkel still has an office provided by the Bundestag.

READ ALSO: Sleep, seaside, potato soup: What will Merkel do next?

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Merkel to write own memoirs with longtime adviser

Merkel to write own memoirs with longtime adviser

Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years

Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years

‘Eternal’ chancellor: Germany’s Merkel set to hand over power

‘Eternal’ chancellor: Germany’s Merkel set to hand over power

‘France loves you’ – Macron hosts Merkel for farewell visit

‘France loves you’ – Macron hosts Merkel for farewell visit

Merkel urges compromise at start of tough coalition talks

‘I’m a feminist’, says Germany’s Merkel

German election 2021: Merkel backs Laschet as CDU lags behind in polls

EXPLAINED: When exactly will Merkel leave office?