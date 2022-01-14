Medical students in Dresden stand up to Covid protesters

The students stood in white coats in front of University Hospital Dresden on Thursday evening during the protest which had been called for on social media and messaging services.

They carried signs that said things like: “vaccinate not rant” and “no power to the reckless”.

Photos of the action captured the divisive atmosphere in Germany at the moment, where a small but growing minority of the population have been regularly protesting against Covid restrictions.

Medical students in Dresden lined up last night in front of their university hospital to counter another idiotic protest from the corona deniers. The looks on their faces as they are harangued by one such denier says quite a lot. pic.twitter.com/FB90tE1YL7 — Nic Houghton (@40PercentGerman) January 14, 2022

The protest march against Covid-19 restrictions in Germany aimed to target the university, but was mostly intercepted by emergency services. Police said the demo was driven by extremists.

Police officers asked groups of people to disperse and move on. “The situation on the ground was very dynamic,” Saxon police said.

Emergency forces secured the grounds of the university hospital, with police cars at every entrance, a DPA reporter said.

Police also aimed to protect the Saxon Parliament and prevent a “larger procession through the city centre”.

More than 1,000 officers from Saxony and Thuringia as well as from the federal police were deployed. Two water cannons were used against protesters, while a helicopter circled over the city.

Police said 45 charges for violations of local Covid laws have been filed, and more than 200 administrative offence proceedings have been initiated. Officers also initiated three criminal charges for insulting, and three for resisting law enforcement officers.

Under the current rules, demos with a maximum of 10 people are allowed in Saxony.

A series of protests against vaccinations and Covid rules have been taking place. On Monday about 188,000 anti Covid measures demonstrators marched through several German cities, with some clashing with police.

In total there were more than 1,000 demonstrations throughout the country, including in Lübeck, Cottbus, Rostock and Magdeburg.

Vocabulary

Covid deniers – (die) Corona-Leugnern

Reckless – rücksichtslos

Protest march – (der) Demonstrationszug

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.