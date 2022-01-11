German pharmacies to offer Covid jabs ‘within two weeks’

Many pharmacies across Germany are now gearing up to offer Covid shots after government regulations were amended to allow the move.

“It will be about one to two weeks before pharmacies can start vaccinating,” said Thomas Preis, a member of the board of the German Pharmacists’ Association.

“The pharmacies must now first order vaccines.”

Preis said that the interest in vaccinations from pharmacies in his own region of North Rhine is “very high.”

“In the Rhineland, 1,000 pharmacists in 500 pharmacies are already willing to carry out the vaccinations,” he said. “They have already been trained in flu vaccinations. We expect another 1,000 pharmacists to be trained by February.”

The regulation requires that pharmacy employees have proof of vaccination training, and stipulates that pharmacies will be remunerated for the vaccinations, in the same way as doctors.

Germany amended Covid laws in December aimed at paving the way for allowing places like pharmacies, dentists and vets to carry out jabs.

Up until this point doctors offices, vaccination centres and special vaccine drives have been the main points for people in Germany to get inoculated against Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Germany reported 45,690 Covid-19 infections and 322 deaths within the latest 24-hour period.

The 7-day incidence rose to 387.9 infections per 100,000 people.

Around 72 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid, and 43.5 percent have had their booster jab.