What are the current rules for Swiss cross-border shopping in Germany?

<p class="p1">Cross-border commerce makes up an important part of the economy in both Switzerland and Germany.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Lower prices and greater variety across the German border have prompted Swiss residents to head north to shop for decades.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">For many border residents, the notion that they are crossing an international border is often soon forgotten.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200218/what-is-actually-cheap-in-switzerland-prices-costs/"><strong>READ MORE: 13 things that are actually ‘cheaper’ in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Indeed, the onset of the Covid pandemic in 2020 was the first instance in many people’s lifetimes when the border was closed.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">However, while cross-border shopping is a part of life for tens of thousands of border residents, there are still rules to be followed.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Covid-19 measures have been put in place, while customs in both Germany and Switzerland have rules which impact the amount of tax that must be paid.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p class="p1"><strong>Covid rules</strong></p><p class="p1">In Germany, measures are put in place at both the federal and state level.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As the only German state to share a border with Switzerland is Baden-Württemberg, these rules will be considered.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Entering the state for less than a day is allowed and you will not need to fill in an entry form to register your visit.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p>However, all entrants to Germany over the age of six <a href="https://www.auswaertiges-amt.de/en/coronavirus/2317268">must be in compliance with the 3G rule</a>. This requires everyone to be either vaccinated, recovered or have tested negative for Covid. </p><p>The negative test must be within the past 72 hours (PCR) or 48 hours (antigen) and must be in German, English, French, Italian or Spanish. </p><p>Your Swiss Covid certificate will be accepted for entry. </p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">All shopping and hospitality venues require a FFP2 mask. Bars and restaurants must close at 10:30pm.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">From Wednesday, January 12th, visiting bars and restaurants will require compliance with the 2G-Plus rule.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">This rule requires people to either have received a booster vaccination or to be fully vaccinated and in possession of a negative test. Those who have recently recovered from Covid can also enter provided they show a negative test. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Unvaccinated people and those who have not recently recovered from the virus are shut out of non-essential retail stores such as clothing and gift shops.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">You will need to show your Covid certificate to prove your status at non-essential stores. Your Swiss Covid certificate will be accepted in Germany.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The unvaccinated can still shop at essential stores, which includes pharmacies, supermarkets, petrol stations, animal feed markets or hardware and garden stores.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">More information is available at the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211228/the-new-rules-swiss-cross-border-shoppers-in-germany-should-know/"><strong><span class="s1">READ MORE: The new rules Swiss cross-border shoppers in Germany should know</span></strong></a></p><p class="p3"><strong><span class="s1">Swiss customs rules</span></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">When bringing goods into Switzerland, you will need to pay VAT if the amount exceeds 300 francs.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">While border patrols are rare, those who make a habit of exceeding this amount - even if it is for goods for personal use - run the risk of falling foul of the authorities.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">There are several different rules in place for bringing in different items, including meats, cheeses and alcohol.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The<a href="https://www.bazg.admin.ch/bazg/en/home/information-individuals/travel-and-purchases--allowances-and-duty-free-limit/importation-into-switzerland.html"> limits for each of these items can be found here</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Keep in mind that while the CHF300 applies now, Switzerland is set to reduce this to CHF50 in the future - although final approval of this has not yet been secured.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210924/tax-change-switzerland-to-introduce-50-franc-limit-on-cross-border-shopping/"><strong><span class="s1">Tax change: Switzerland to introduce 50 franc limit on cross-border shopping</span></strong></a></p><p class="p4"><strong>German customs rules</strong></p><p class="p4">Swiss residents are entitled to tax free shopping in Germany, as Switzerland is a non-EU country.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">In order to qualify for the tax exemption, you must bring the goods back to Switzerland with you.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">The specific rules for this are laid out by German Customs <a href="https://www.zoll.de/EN/Private-individuals/Travel/Leaving-Germany/Tax-free-shopping/tax-free-shopping_node.html">here</a>, but they need to be either in your carry on or checked baggage, or in a car that <a href="https://www.zoll.de/EN/Private-individuals/Travel/Leaving-Germany/Tax-free-shopping/tax-free-shopping_node.html">you are travelling in personally</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">These rules are to ensure people are buying the goods for themselves rather than intending to sell them on.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">The tax exemption only applies to purchases over 50 euros.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">You will need to pay the total amount, before asking for reimbursement once you have exported the goods.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">More information on how to get the money reimbursed can be <a href="https://www.zoll.de/EN/Private-individuals/Travel/Leaving-Germany/Tax-free-shopping/tax-free-shopping_node.html">found in English at the following link</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4"> </p>
Member comments
What are re-entry to Switzerland Covid rules for Swiss residents and non-residents, vaccinated and not, are they the same as normal entry by land rules?
Hi Geyzer, Here we are. https://www.thelocal.ch/20211222/explained-what-are-the-rules-for-entering-switzerland-this-christmas/