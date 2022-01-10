German word of the day: Die Auffrischungsimpfung

We’ve been hearing lots about the Auffrischungsimpfung in Germany in recent days (and the past few months) so here’s a closer look at what you should know about the word and the way it is used.

Die Auffrischung translates to refresh, and die Impfung translates to vaccine, therefore making a refresher vaccination, or booster shot. So far, more than 35.6 million people (around 42.9 percent of the German population) have been “geboostert”, meaning they have gotten their Auffrischungsimpfung, or booster shot.

Why do you need an Auffrischungsimpfung?

While Covid-19 vaccines significantly increase vaccine protection against coronavirus, studies show that this protection declines overtime. As a result, an Auffrischungsimpfung is needed to act as a top-up to the immune system and give further protection.

On Friday, the federal and state governments in Germany agreed to stricter, state-wide rules to combat the new wave of the Omicron variant, with the so-called 2G-plus rules for the hospitality industry.

READ ALSO:

It means you must either be vaccinated with your booster shot, or be vaccinated or recovered with a negative Covid test to enter places like restaurants, cafes and bars.

States are currently putting together legislation to bring these rules in, so keep an eye on local authorities in the coming days. There may also be some regional differences.

A sign to get vaccinated without an appointment in Wilhelmshaven. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

Who can get an Auffrischungsimpfung?

The booster is recommended for all those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and over 18 years of age (and note that some states also offer booster vaccines for those 12 years and older).

It is also advised to wait three months after your last vaccination before getting your booster shot, unless you were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in which case, only a four weeks waiting time is recommended.

If you have a weakened immune system, or you’ve recently had Covid-19, you should talk to your GP about the best recommendation for you.

Regardless of which vaccine was used for the first and second vaccination, an mRNA vaccine such as BioNTech and Moderna should be used for the booster vaccination.

READ ALSO: When should I get my booster in Germany if I’ve just had Covid?

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Where can you get an Auffrischungsimpfung?

There are a number of places to get your booster shot: from vaccination centres or at your family doctors to pop-up vaccination centres in places such as Ikea and vaccination buses – Impfbusse.

It’s important to know that like a booster vaccination, the term Auffrischungsimpfung does not necessarily imply a coronavirus booster, with the word also being used in the context of other vaccinations such as a tetanus shot.

And Germans do sometimes use the English word “booster” so you may hear that on your visit to the doctor or vaccination centre too.

Examples:

Um mich gegen die neue Variante zu schützen, werde ich mir morgen eine Auffrischungsimpfung geben lassen.

To protect against the new variant, I am going to get my booster vaccine tomorrow.

Nach der Auffrischungsimpfung tat mir der Arm ein wenig weh, aber sonst ging es mir gut.

After my booster vaccine my arm was a little sore, but otherwise I was fine.