Germany’s Scholz supports Ukraine amid Russian invasion fears

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben
diplomatic relationsolaf scholzPoliticsukraine

Share this article
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz poses for photographs during the recording of his New Year's speech at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz poses for photographs during the recording of his New Year's speech at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany on December 30th, 2021. Kay Nietfeld / POOL / AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben

Olaf Scholz firmly backed Ukraine by underlining the "inviolability of borders" in his first New Year's speech as German chancellor on Friday, amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.

The clear warning to Russia marks a rare message for a New Year’s speech typically dedicated to domestic issues.

“With a view on Ukraine, there are currently new challenges here. The inviolability of borders is a valuable asset — and non-negotiable,” Scholz said.

Tensions have risen sharply in recent weeks over former Soviet territory Ukraine, with some 100,000 Russian troops massed near the border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin seized the Crimean peninsula from Kiev in 2014 and is accused of fomenting a pro-Russian separatist war that erupted that year in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow describes the menacing troop presence as protection against an encroaching West, particularly NATO, although Ukraine has not been offered membership in the military alliance.

A telephone call between US President Joe Biden and Putin is planned for early January, with the aim of seeking diplomatic solutions to the soaring tensions over Ukraine.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

READ ALSO: Berlin and Moscow to meet over Ukraine in January

In his speech, Scholz described transatlantic cooperation as “indispensable” for European security.

But he also called for greater international cooperation and for a “sovereign and strong Europe” capable of standing up for itself.

With Germany taking over the presidency of the G7 from January 1st, Scholz said he will strive to make the group of wealthy nations “a pioneer for climate-neutral economies and a just world”.

READ ALSO: Russian gas must not be ‘weapon’ against Ukraine: German Chancellor Merkel

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Germany to close nuclear reactors despite energy crisis

Germany to close nuclear reactors despite energy crisis

Germany backs France for ‘more sovereign’ Europe: German Foreign Minister

Germany backs France for ‘more sovereign’ Europe: German Foreign Minister

German employers weigh up legal challenge to €12 minimum wage

German employers weigh up legal challenge to €12 minimum wage

Germany pushes back 80 percent vaccination target

Germany pushes back 80 percent vaccination target

Berlin and Moscow to meet over Ukraine in January

Friedrich Merz to be next leader of German conservatives

OPINION: Germans’ love of criticising English skills is an unappealing national habit

‘Germany is an immigration country’: Scholz sets out future vision