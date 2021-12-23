Germany reports almost 3,200 Omicron cases

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said 810 Covid-19 infections with the Omicron strain were registered from Tuesday to Wednesday alone.

Of the 3198 total cases, 48 people were treated in the hospital.

According to the RKI report, Omicron infections occur most frequently in the 15-34 age group, with almost 1,500 cases, and in the 34-59 age group, where 1,050 infections have been reported so far.

Health authorities have also reported one known death of a person who contracted a Covid infection with the Omicron variant. The person who died was aged between 60 and 79.

The first Omicron case was reported in Germany in the week of November 15th.

Looking at the federal states, most Omicron cases – around 1,108 – have been detected in Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

This is followed by Bavaria with almost 600 cases and Hamburg with around 460 Omicron-strain infections. Just two cases have been recorded so far in Saarland. Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia are also still in the single digits with five and six cases respectively.

The German government is trying to push booster vaccinations to try and slow the spread of Omicron in Germany, and make sure people have more protection.

According to RKI figures, 70.5 percent of the population nationwide has been fully vaccinated so far and 33.8 percent have received the booster jab.

On Wednesday alone, more than one million people nationwide received a vaccination against Covid-19.

