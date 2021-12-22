EXPLAINED: The rules and official advice for Christmas and New Year in Germany

In 2020, Germany had stricter lockdown measures in place over the festive season. Bars, restaurants, cultural and leisure facilities had closed in November. Private gatherings were limited to a maximum of five people from two households – with an additional four close family members allowed over Christmas. New Year was also very quiet, with fireworks and big gatherings banned.

In 2021 things are different in Germany, but there are still tough restrictions. Among them are nationwide 2G rules for most public places such as non-essential shops, culture and leisure facilities. It means only people with proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid can enter – what some politicians call a de facto ‘lockdown for the unvaccinated’.

Here’s a look at the latest rules and advice.

Christmas 2021 – contact restrictions

The government has not ordered nationwide contact restrictions for vaccinated/recovered people for Christmas, but some states are choosing to bring these in in the coming days.

Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, for instance, say that private gatherings between vaccinated and recovered people are limited to 10 people (not including under 14s) from December 24th or Christmas Eve.

Contact restrictions for people who choose not to get vaccinated are already in place and will continue. Unvaccinated people are allowed to meet with their own household and a max of two people from another household.

Other restrictions such as the 2G rule for access to public venues remain in place, and states/businesses can also choose to implement the 2G-plus rule (where vaccinated and recovered people have to show a negative test for entry).

The German government has issued strong advice, urging people to celebrate Christmas in smaller groups.

In their agreement reached on Tuesday December 21st, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the 16 state leaders asked people in Germany “to celebrate responsibly during the Christmas holidays”.

They added: “The number of contacts at family celebrations should be limited, and the rules for keeping distance should be observed. The usual hygiene measures – wearing masks and regular ventilation – should also be in place.”

The government and states also call on people to take a Covid-19 test “before meeting family members and friends”, in particular when coming into contact with older people.

“This way Christmas can be celebrated together safely,” they said.

Are restrictions being tightened?

Yes. As we mentioned above, some states are choosing to make restrictions tougher before Christmas, so keep an eye on the situation where you live.

Nationwide, the federal and state governments have agreed that rules will become tougher from December 28th at the latest (so states must bring the rules in by this deadline). The aim is to target large New Year’s Eve parties to try and avoid an accelerated spread of Covid in view of the expected “explosive” Omicron wave.

By December 28th:

Nightclubs and dance venues will have to shut

In a bid to avoid large celebrations over New Year’s, just 10 people who are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed to gather for private parties (excluding children up to 14-years-old)

Contact restrictions for unvaccinated people remain in place

Large organised events, like football games, will have to take place without spectators

As already decided by the government, the sale of fireworks is banned over New Year, and setting off fireworks is strongly discouraged to protect the health system and essential services

German authorities strongly advise that people take Covid tests before socialising

What about vaccinations?

Germany is aiming to keep up the pace of giving out vaccinations and boosters over the holidays.

The government and states thanked health care staff for their work and urged them to continue getting jabs into arms over the holidays.

In their agreement, the government said it wanted to provide a further 30 million vaccinations by the end of January 2022, with the aim to make access to vaccines “quick and easy”.

Authorities also want to expand vaccination services for children.

Could restrictions be even tighter?

Yes. The agreement says that these restrictions are the “minimum standards” nationwide, but regions can choose to have extra rules or tighten existing ones.

Some states already have harder lockdown measures in place, such as Saxony which has been badly hit in the fourth wave, with many intensive care units at full capacity.

The government and states are set to meet again on January 7th. They will decide then on whether to bring in even more restrictions or to ease off. They will refer to the newly set up ‘council of experts’ ahead of the meeting.

It’s unlikely that there will be an emergency meeting during the holidays, but it of course depends on how the infection situation develops.

What about travel?

The government and states haven’t officially ordered people to limit travel. But there are already regulations in place for foreign travel. They were recently tightened for people coming from the UK where Omicron is widespread.

For travel within Germany, there’s the 3G rule for public transport, meaning people have to be vaccinated, recovered or tested against Covid before they go on a bus, train or tram (test must be taken within 24 hours of travel).

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) had called for tougher measures, including the closure of restaurants, bars and clubs, and an order for essential travel only, to be introduced “immediately”.

But the government and state leaders went against their calls.

What else should I know?

The government and states are also calling on operators of critical infrastructures (like emergency services, public transport and other essential services) to “immediately review and adapt their respective operational pandemic plans and ensure that they can be activated at short notice”.

There are fears that when the Omicron wave hits, many people will have to take time off work at the same time, which could paralyse essential services.

Will clubs and other businesses receive support?

Yes. The German government and states said they were extending the bridging aid (Überbrückungshilfe IV) for businesses affected by the restrictions.