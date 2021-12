Food Quiz

What type of food or beverage does the ‘Reinheitsgebot’ cover?

When did potatoes arrive in Germany?

What makes Milbenkäse so special?

According to legend, the famous Swabian ‘maultaschen’ was invented by

What must you NEVER do when toasting with a drink in German?

At least how many words do Germans have for the end of a loaf of bread

How many Nürnberger Rostbratwurst are traditionally served at the same time, along with a bread roll and mustard?

Which of the following ingredients does Leberkäse (literally ‘liver cheese’) not contain?

Which of the following is NOT a German dessert?

What kind of fish is used to create the northern German favourite, ‘Rollmops’?

Nochmal? (Again?) Time to broaden your palate, and see what tasty treats Germany has in store. Try again and see what you may be missing out on!

Nicht so schlecht! (Not too bad!) You’re trying new things, and have encountered some iconic German foods. There’s more to discover though, so come back next week!

Sehr gut! (Very good!) You’ve sampled a lot of what German has to offer – but come back next week to see what else we have prepared…