How to find rapid Covid tests in Germany ahead of Christmas

Along with virology and epidemiology, the mechanics of supply chains and market economics have been yet another specialised topic us laypeople have had to learn about during the pandemic.

As the infamous toilet paper famine of 2020 taught us, shops tend to be woefully unprepared for a sudden run on their everyday products, since their orders of that product are based on the demand in ‘normal’ times and retailers often try to minimise the amount of expensive storage space they use.

This is exactly what’s going on with rapid tests at the moment, experts believe. When the antigen testing kits first hit the market in March, there was huge demand for a product that would allow people to test themselves at home and gain peace of mind while the infection rates were high. Accordingly, tests started becoming increasingly expensive and hard to find.

This demand then dropped over summer when infections were continuously low and people could get free Bürgertests at any testing centre. This in turn drove the prices down – and availability went up.

Now, with infection rates still at a high level and a range of new anti-Covid measures coming in, people are once again turning to the rapid tests in their droves. Companies are ordering them in bulk to help unvaccinated employees cope with the ‘3G’ (vaccinated, recovered or tested) rule in the workplace, while others may be buying them privately for socialising with friends and family over Christmas.

The fallout is that tests seem to have become increasing scarce – and it’s not in the least bit uncommon to find an empty shelf and a “sold out” sign when on the hunt for them. It can be hugely frustrating for people wanting to be responsible to find that they can’t get hold of a test. But rest assured, it is still possible – it may just take a bit effort than it did in summer.

Is this affecting the test centres?

At the moment at least, it doesn’t look like it – so your best option may be to try and get tested at one of the dedicated testing points in your state. After a brief period of paid-for tests and low demand, the test centre machinery is swinging back into life, so it shouldn’t be hard for people to find a local test centre to walk into for a free Bürgertest.

If you’re in Berlin, this incredibly helpful map of local testing centres could help you find your nearest centre. Fellow city state Hamburg also offers a similar map of locations that offer rapid tests.

Further south, aid organisation Johannitern Bayern runs 23 testing centres in Bavaria – though people are advised to book their appointments early. In addition, appointments for free Covid tests are also offered through the Bavarian Red Cross (BRK), with appointments listed on the BRK website.



A sign points the way to a local test centre in Binz, Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania. Testing centres may currently be the quickest and easiest way to get tested. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer

To the west in North Rhine-Westphalia, this interactive map allows you to search by postcode to find the nearest test centre to you, while in Hesse, a searchable list of centres across the state can be found here.

As an alternative, people often forget – or simply don’t know – that most pharmacies also offer free-of-charge tests to customers. The best way to find an offer near you is to head to the ‘Mein Apothekemanager’ search portal, enter your postcode and select ‘Covid-19 Schnelltest’ on the ‘Serviceleistungen’ drop-down bar.

The rapid tests are for people without Covid-19 symptoms. If you have Covid symptoms, it’s always best to contact your GP, because they can offer the more reliable PCR tests via your health insurance if they believe you may have Covid.

What about supermarkets, pharmacies and drug stores?

For people who prefer to test in the comfort of their own home, there could some light on the horizon. According to Bavarian news site BR24, supermarkets and pharmacies have started capping the number of tests per customer in order to ensure there are enough to go around.

Rossmann, for example, will only sell 10 tests to each customer at a time. Aldi Süd, meanwhile, told BR24 that there were generally enough tests for everyone, but that peak demand could lead to some stores running out. The supermarket brand is now advising its customers to only buy the tests in “household quantities” in order to ensure availability for everyone.

When should I try and buy tests?

The answer from people in the know is: as soon as possible.

According to Peter Sandmann of the Bavarian Pharmacists’ Association, the run on antigen tests has eased up slightly over the past few weeks, meaning it could be a good time to try to find them.

If the tests are ever sold out in one pharmacy, other pharmacies might still have enough on hand, he told BR24.

“My recommendation is actually to think about it early on: How many tests do I need? And start buying these tests early and not just on Christmas Eve. Because then it could get really tight under certain circumstances,” says Sandmann.