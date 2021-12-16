Revealed: Where you’ll find Germany’s most expensive apartments

Germans are not well known for buying properties, with around half of the population preferring to rent long-term.

But many people do decide to buy their own home – and for the richest few (and the dreamers), there are plenty of luxury options.

This year, the most expensive flat in Germany was found in the northern city of Hamburg, according to a study by real estate portal Immowelt.

The penthouse in Hamburg’s Uhlenhorst district topped their 2021 ranking of luxury flats. It was put on the market at an eye-watering price of €8.9 million. Located on the Hanseatic city’s Außenalster, the penthouse has six rooms and 430 square metres of living space.

In second place on the list was a 275-square-metre flat in Frankfurt’s new Grand Tower high rise, which cost €8.4 million. The price per square metre was even higher here than for the luxury property in Hamburg due to the significantly smaller living space.

Expensive flats are also on offer in the capital – Berlin was represented in the top 10 with two properties.

A not-too-shabby seven-bedroom flat in Dahlem was available for €6 million (8th place). And if you had a spare €6.3 million going, you would have been able to pick up a flat in Berlin’s much sought-after Prenzlauer Berg district with 10 rooms, a wine cellar and accompanying garden (it was in 7th place on the list).

Not surprisingly, Munich featured most on the list, with six of the 10 priciest apartments in Germany found here, as shown in the list by Immowelt of the 10 most expensive apartments.

The most expensive flat in Munich was offered in the Maxvorstadt district for €7.3 million (3rd place). It was a terrace flat at the Old Botanical Garden with six rooms and a ‘wellness’ area. We wouldn’t turn it down.

What about houses?

The Bavarian capital also appeared three times in the ranking for the 10 most expensive houses in Germany.

With a €14.4 million price tag, the most expensive property in Germany was found in the luxury district of Munich’s Bogenhausen.

The property, located near the Isar river, offers 12 rooms, a roof terrace and its own underground garage. But Munich may not be the best place to buy your dream home.

“Despite high prices, the plot sizes of the Munich houses are significantly smaller than most of the other properties in the ranking, which is probably due to the scarcely available, and therefore very expensive, plots of land within the Isar metropolis,” Immowelt said.

Those who prefer to live in a rural setting were virtually spoilt for choice with two houses at eye-watering prices in the district of Starnberg. A villa on Lake Starnberg with its own private jetty was available for €12.5 million (3rd place). An estate on Lake Ammersee with a view of the Alps was on sale for a mere €12 million (5th place) this year.

But for people who prefer the seaside, the island of Sylt in northern Germany is also an option for luxury.

Of the 10 most expensive houses in Germany, three were on the North Sea island. A residence with a view of the Wadden Sea in the popular resort of Kampen was advertised for €13 million – the second most expensive house in the ranking.

The top 10 also includes a villa in Hamburg’s Blankenese district, which was advertised for a cool €11 million (7th place), and a €9 million property in Düsseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia (9th place).

Immowelt analysed prices between January and November 2021 for their study. The final prices for the properties were not revealed – so some may have been even more expensive than the asking price.