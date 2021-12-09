Boosters could be needed for 2G venues, says German Health Minister

“Vaccination is only complete when you have been vaccinated three times,” Karl Lauterbach told ZDF on Wednesday.

Referring to a new study that suggested that an extra shot is required to fully protect against the newly discovered Omicron variant, Lauterbach said the results were “not surprising”.

He emphasised that it was “highly likely” that a full course of jabs would protect against severe courses of the disease, but that an extra dose was needed to help protect against illness in the first place.

Since the new ‘supervariant’ was discovered at a genome sequencing lab in South Africa, around 18 countries have found cases of the new variant. It has caused widespread concern in the medical community due to the unusually high number of mutations it has, which experts say could give it the ability to bypass vaccine protection and spread more rapidly.

Over the past few weeks, the manufacturers of Covid vaccines have been racing to determine whether their products offer protection against the new variant.

In preliminary results to their study that were published on Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech revealed that a booster generated around the same level of potent antibodies against Omicron as is seen after a second dose with the initial strain.

But they warned that “the Omicron variant is probably not sufficiently neutralised after two doses.”

Only four confirmed cases have been found in Germany, though there have been at least eight other suspected cases – and some say there could be as many as a few hundred undetected cases.

If the variant starts to spread as rapidly (or more so) than Delta did in summer, the government may therefore be forced to change its definition of fully vaccinated to exclude those without boosters, Lauterbach said.

“If we actually had the Omicron wave here in Germany, then the requirements for ‘2G’ (entry only for vaccinated and recovered people) would only be reached when you have the third vaccination,” he explained.

