QUIZ: How well do you know Angela Merkel?

Angela Merkel feeding (and being bitten by) Australian parrots at Marlow Bird Park.
Angela Merkel feeding (and being bitten by) Australian parrots at Marlow Bird Park. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Georg Wendt
Angela Merkel has left her mark both on Germany and the globe. As she steps down from politics, we've prepared a quiz to see how much you know about the outgoing Chancellor.

She’s been called ‘the eternal Chancellor’ and ‘the leader of the free world’. But Angela Merkel will finally get to enjoy a nap, hiking and some potato soup (among other things) when she leaves the political stage. 

Her successor – the SPD’s Olaf Scholz – is set to officially take over as the new German chancellor on December 9th. To celebrate the end of the Merkel era, take our Bundeskanzlerin-themed quiz and let us know how you get on.

You can find our other quizzes HERE. Do you have an idea for a themed quiz? Email us with your ideas: [email protected]

Sleep, seaside, potato soup: What will Merkel do next?

‘Eternal’ chancellor: Germany’s Merkel to hand over power

QUIZ: How well do you know German history?

German military bids Merkel farewell after 16 ‘eventful’ years

