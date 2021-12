QUIZ: How well do you know Angela Merkel?

Merkel was born on the 17th of July 1954 in which German city?

Which constituency did Merkel hold for 30 years, prior to stepping down?

What was Merkel’s first ministerial role?

In what year was Merkel sworn in as Chancellor?

Merkel is a keen football fan – what’s her favourite team?

Which security service was found to be spying on Merkel’s phone in 2013?

What is the ‘Merkel Raute’?

What is Merkel’s ‘trademark’ piece of clothing?

What prestigious award did Merkel receive in 2015?

What is Merkel’s nickname among many Germans?

Who is Merkel’s successor as Chancellor?

What iconic song did Merkel pick for her farewell ‘Zapfenstreich’ (military tattoo)?

Try Again! ‘Mutti’ thinks there’s room for improvement. Do try again.

Not bad! Seems you know a bit about Angela Merkel – but could you improve that score?

Good work! You know a fair bit about Germany’s first Kanzlerin! What questions did you get wrong?