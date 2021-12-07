QUIZ: How well do you know Angela Merkel?

She’s been called ‘the eternal Chancellor’ and ‘the leader of the free world’. But Angela Merkel will finally get to enjoy a nap, hiking and some potato soup (among other things) when she leaves the political stage.
Her successor – the SPD’s Olaf Scholz – is set to officially take over as the new German chancellor on December 9th. To celebrate the end of the Merkel era, take our Bundeskanzlerin-themed quiz and let us know how you get on.
You can find our other quizzes HERE.
