QUIZ: How well do you know Angela Merkel?

She’s been called ‘the eternal Chancellor’ and ‘the leader of the free world’. But Angela Merkel will finally get to enjoy a nap, hiking and some potato soup (among other things) when she leaves the political stage.

Her successor – the SPD’s Olaf Scholz – is set to officially take over as the new German chancellor on December 9th. To celebrate the end of the Merkel era, take our Bundeskanzlerin-themed quiz and let us know how you get on.

</p> <section> <h2></h2> </section> <section> <h2> <h2>Merkel was born on the 17th of July 1954 in which German city?</h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Which constituency did Merkel hold for 30 years, prior to stepping down?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What was Merkel’s first ministerial role?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>In what year was Merkel sworn in as Chancellor? </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Merkel is a keen football fan – what’s her favourite team?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Which security service was found to be spying on Merkel’s phone in 2013?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What is the ‘Merkel Raute’?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What is Merkel’s ‘trademark’ piece of clothing?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What prestigious award did Merkel receive in 2015?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What is Merkel’s nickname among many Germans?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Who is Merkel’s successor as Chancellor?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What iconic song did Merkel pick for her farewell ‘Zapfenstreich’ (military tattoo)? </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Try Again!</strong></h2> </h2> <p>‘Mutti’ thinks there’s room for improvement. Do try again. </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Not bad!</strong></h2> </h3> <p>Seems you know a bit about Angela Merkel – but could you improve that score? </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Good work!</strong></h2> </h3> <p>You know a fair bit about Germany’s first Kanzlerin! What questions did you get wrong? </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Perfect! </strong></h2> </h3> <p>You are a Merkel expert! Well done! </p> </section> <p>

You can find our other quizzes HERE. Do you have an idea for a themed quiz? Email us with your ideas: [email protected].