Germany’s Free Democrats pave way for Scholz-led government

The green light from 92.2 percent of around 660 FDP delegates came a day after the SPD waved through the deal during their own congress. The Greens are expected to publish the results of their membership vote on Monday.

With the agreement expected to sail through too on Monday, parliament is getting ready to formally elect the SPD’s Olaf Scholz as chancellor on Wednesday.

Urging his FDP to back the deal, party leader Christian Lindner said the coalition agreement would bring about a “new departure in Germany”.

“Germany is waiting for this new departure,” stressed Lindner, who is poised to become finance minister.

Under their roadmap for Germany, the three parties want to bring forward an end to coal to 2030 from 2038. They also plan to put 15 million electric cars on the road by 2030, and ramp up the building of new homes to keep housing costs affordable.

At the same time, they are aiming to return to the country’s no new debt rule by 2023, after the sacrosanct policy was lifted to allow the government to borrow billions to finance its way out of the coronavirus pandemic.

