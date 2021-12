German History Quiz

The 3,600 year Nebra Sky Disk is one of Germany’s great treasures. Created in the Bronze Age, it is the oldest known depiction of what?

The Romans never conquered all of what is now Germany. What event is considered to have stopped them?

Founded by the Romans in 10BCE, what is the oldest city in modern Germany?

Charlemagne, who many consider the ‘Father of Europe’, had his capital in which modern German city?

Martin Luther helped start the Protestant Reformation in Europe. What did he nail his ’95 Theses’ to, in the city oF Wittenberg, on October 31 1517?

A century after Martin Luther, what is today Germany was plunged into a very bloody, very long war – what is it known as?

Which German ruler was responsible for the creation of Germany’s ‘fairy tale castle’, Neuschwanstein?

One day in August 1888, Bertha Benz left her home and did what?

In what year was the ‘Grundgesetz’ (Basic Law), the constitutional document of the Federal Republic of Germany, implemented?

Angela Merkel was Germany’s first female chancellor, before stepping down this week. What year was she elected to power?

Nochmal, vielleicht? (Again, perhaps?) We’ve all been here. Come back next week and try again, when we’ll have more questions on life in Germany.

Nicht so schlecht! (Not too bad!) Definitely room for improvement, however. Come back next week and try again!

Toll! (Fantastic!) What a score! You’ve learned a lot about life in Germany! Come back next week and prove your knowledge with another round of questions.