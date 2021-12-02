Germany to ban fireworks on New Year’s Eve

Covid-19

Fireworks being set off in Berlin at New Year 2019.
Fireworks being set off in Berlin at New Year 2019. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken
Germany will once again ban the sale of fireworks on New Year's Eve due to the Covid pandemic.

The move was revealed as part of sweeping new Covid restrictions to help contain the fourth wave. 

Due to rocketing Covid infections and struggling hospitals, the federal government and states announced on Thursday that people wouldn’t be able to buy fireworks or firecrackers in Germany in order to protect emergency services. 

According to the agreement by the government and states, a ban on large gatherings will also be in place on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, however the details on this aspect are unclear.

As well as the ban on the sale of fireworks, authorities say that the “setting off of New Year’s Eve fireworks is generally strongly discouraged, against the background of the high risk of injury and the already enormous burden on the health system”.

Buying and setting off fireworks during the days on and around Silvester (December 31st) is a popular German tradition – but it can often result in many places turning into what can appear like small war zones.

READ ALSO: Why many German cities become a fireworks hell on New Year’s Eve

It can see people get severe injuries, and paramedics and police being called out frequently.

In 2020 Germany also banned the sale of fireworks to ease the burden on hospital and care staff. 

