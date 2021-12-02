Germany issues almost a million Covid jabs in a day

On Wednesday, a total of 987,000 people were vaccinated – with booster jabs accounting for 80 percent of the vaccine doses given out.

After a long lull in vaccinations over summer and autumn, Germany’s inoculation drive is once again picking up pace. On Tuesday, 807,000 doses were administered.

If the trend continues, the country could be set to cross the million mark and break its previous record of 1.4 million jabs given out in a day, which was set on June 9th, 2021.

However, the fact that the bulk of the jabs being given out are booster jabs mean the rapid progress hasn’t made a huge difference the number of general vaccination rate in Germany.

Just 95,344 first jabs and 69,005 second jabs were given out in Germany on Wednesday, compared to 822,697 booster jabs.

Under the leadership of a new crisis team set up this week, the federal and state governments want to roll out another 30 million first, second and booster jabs by Christmas.

This would mean hitting the previous record of 1.4 million jabs in a day for the next 22 days, including at the weekends, when most doctors’ surgeries are closed.

So far, in the entirety of the Covid vaccination campaign, Germany has administered 124.4 million doses.

Following a crisis meeting on Thursday, the state and federal governments agreed to change the law to allow pharmacists and dentists to also carry out vaccinations.

The state and federal leaders also want to see MPs vote on bringing in a general vaccination mandate from February next year. This would obligate people to get their full course of Covid jabs and regular boosters and could involve hefty fines for people who avoid them.

According to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 68.7 percent of the population and 79.3 percent of all adults over 18 are fully jabbed in Germany – though the real figures may be higher due to underreporting from GPs.

