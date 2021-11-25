PAYWALL FREE

Tell us: How will the changes to Germany’s dual nationality rules affect you?

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
citizenshipImmigrationliving in germany

Share this article
Turkish and German passport
A man displays a Turkish and German passport. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Britta Pedersen
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

Germany's traffic light parties have announced plans to allow people to hold more than one nationality - a decision that could transform the lives of millions of non-EU migrants living in the country.

Until now, most non-EU citizens were asked to give up their previous citizenship if they wanted to become German. 

The rules have meant that many people end up living in Germany for decades but never gain citizenship or the right to vote in elections. It has been a source of stress and controversy for many migrants – including Brits who were stung by the tough rules after Brexit and Turkish families whose relatives came over as guest workers in the fifties or sixties.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Were you happy to hear of the decision to allow multiple nationalities in Germany? Will it affect your decision to become ‘German’? Have you already given up an old citizenship and are wondering if you can get it back when the rules have changed? Do you have any concerns about the changes?

Whatever your thoughts are, we’d love to hear from you. 

READ ALSO: 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

How the coalition agreement changes everyday life in Germany
FOR MEMBERS

How the coalition agreement changes everyday life in Germany

E-cars and sleeper trains: How Germany’s new government will reform transport
FOR MEMBERS

E-cars and sleeper trains: How Germany’s new government will reform transport

Germany’s new coalition government to allow dual nationality

Germany’s new coalition government to allow dual nationality

How to celebrate Germany’s historic House Music Day

How to celebrate Germany’s historic House Music Day

How Germany’s next government is planning to legalise cannabis

Berlin government wants to speed up German citizenship process

Five of Germany’s most magical Christmas Markets to visit in 2021

Happiness of Germans dips to record low