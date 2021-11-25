Tell us: How will the changes to Germany’s dual nationality rules affect you?

Until now, most non-EU citizens were asked to give up their previous citizenship if they wanted to become German.

The rules have meant that many people end up living in Germany for decades but never gain citizenship or the right to vote in elections. It has been a source of stress and controversy for many migrants – including Brits who were stung by the tough rules after Brexit and Turkish families whose relatives came over as guest workers in the fifties or sixties.

