Switzerland: What Germany’s new Covid rules mean for cross-border shoppers

Germany has been a popular shopping destination for people living in Switzerland’s border areas for decades, with German supermarkets and retail outlets offering much cheaper prices than those available in Switzerland.

Other than for petrol – which as The Local Switzerland reported recently is cheaper in Switzerland than in most neighbouring countries – most goods are cheaper in Germany.

As of Wednesday, November 17th, the border state of Baden-Württemberg has put in place stricter measures as Germany struggles with a resurgence of the virus.

This includes contact restrictions as well as replacing the 3G rule with a 2G rule, i.e. which requires that people are either vaccinated or recovered from the virus to take part in certain activities (i.e. negative tests are insufficient).

3G refers to the German words for vaccinated, recovered and tested – geimpft/genesen/getestet – and has been used to describe the conditions required to take part in many activities in German-speaking countries.

This will impact cross-border shoppers from Switzerland, as well as people visiting Germany for leisure – such as to attend Europa Park or visit the state’s Christmas markets.

Keep in mind that you can use your Swiss Covid certificate in Germany, as Switzerland and the EU – of which Germany is a member – have agreed to recognise each other’s Covid passes.

Here’s what you need to know.

What do I need to enter Germany?

Although there is a 3G requirement to enter Germany, this is waived if you will be in the country for less than 24 hours.

Therefore, unless it’s an excessively long shopping trip, you can enter without evidence of vaccination, recovery or a negative test.

You do not need to fill in Germany’s entry form if you stay for less than 24 hours.

Can people from Switzerland go cross-border shopping in Germany?

Cross-border shopping in Germany is allowed, however the type of evidence you need to provide will depend on what type of shopping you will do.

If you are visiting essential shops – i.e. supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations or bakeries – you do not need to show your Covid certificate.

However, if you are shopping retail – i.e. non-essential stores selling electronics, clothes or other items – you need to be 3G compliant.

What about meeting friends?

Meeting people in private is restricted in Baden-Württemberg, unless you can show 2G compliance (recovered or vaccinated against Covid).

If you are unvaccinated and not recovered from the virus, only one household can meet with one person.

Couples who do not live together are counted as one household.

What about Christmas markets?

Generally speaking, you do not need a certificate to visit outdoor Christmas markets which are not fenced off.

There are different rules in different states, however.

In Baden-Württemberg, the rules are relatively tight.

You can buy many of the arts and crafts which are on offer without a certificate.

However, things change where the markets are fenced off or where you are consuming something, i.e. food or drink.

Here, either 3G or 2G rules apply, depending on the Covid situation.

Where the region is in the ‘warning’ area, the 3G rule will apply.

If the region is in the ‘alert’ area, a 2G rule will apply.

Several Christmas markets in Baden-Württemberg have already indicated they will adopt 2G rules.

In Bavaria, things are comparatively relaxed. Generally speaking, you will not need to comply with 3G rules as long as you are outdoors, although fenced off areas and indoor areas may have 3G or 2G rules.

Measures will be put in place on a regional level, so check ahead of time to see what rules will apply.

What about cafes and bars?

Bars and restaurants in Baden-Württemberg have a 2G-plus rule in place. This applies on both the indoor and outdoor areas of the restaurant or bar.

This means you need to be vaccinated, recovered from the virus or negatively tested with a PCR test.

Antigen tests are not sufficient.

What about everything else?

3G rules are in place in hairdressers, 2G plus is required in hotels, and 2G rules are required in theatre, cinemas, clubs, concerts and museums.

What about Europa Park?

If you’re headed to Europa Park over the festive season, you will need to comply with the 2G rule.

Everyone aged 17 and under does not need to comply with this rule, however they will need to show a negative test to enter the park.

Children aged 7 and under will not need to show a negative test.

What do I need to show?

Fortunately, you can show your Swiss Covid certificate in Germany due to a reciprocal agreement.

As Germany still loves paperwork, any paper evidence you can bring will help, but the Covid certificate app should be sufficient.