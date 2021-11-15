Germany’s Covid-19 incidence tops 300 for the first time 

Health authorities also reported 23,607 Covid-19 infections within 24 hours. Last Thursday, the number of daily infections reached a record high of 50,196 – an increase of over 30,000 within one week.

The RKI has recorded 5,045,076 confirmed Covid-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, though the actual total is likely to be a lot higher.

The number of Covid patients in hospitals per 100,000 people in seven days (7-day incidence) was 4.65 on Monday. In some areas intensive care units are struggling, while many hospitals are cancelling or rescheduling non-emergency operations to divert staff to critical units.

In light of the rapidly worsening situation, the head of the German Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, has called for an extension to the ‘Covid state of emergency’ which is set to expire on November 25th.

A nationwide Covid-19 state of emergency, which is a special clause in the German constitution, allows the federal and state governments to order measures without the approval of parliaments. It was first declared in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

“We continue to have a pandemic of national proportions,” Montgomery told the Rheinische Post. “It is absurd to want to talk about lifting emergency measures in the face of incidences around 300.

“The winter is getting cold. It’s up to us to make sure it doesn’t turn bitter and deadly, too.”

Montgomery also called for significantly increasing the pressure on the unvaccinated.

“Vaccinations should be compulsory for anyone who has a position of responsibility with respect to protected persons, i.e., in old people’s homes, hospitals and schools,” he said.

“Whoever doesn’t want to get vaccinated shouldn’t be allowed to work in these places.”

FDP Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki recently defended the plan to end the state of emergency, telling German news magazine Spiegel: “There is an epidemic situation, but the so-called ‘epidemic situation of national relevance’ is a legal construct that the previous federal government used to give the federal and state governments very far-reaching powers.

“We have to end these serious encroachments on fundamental rights, and parliament must regain control of corona policy.”

The coalition parties negotiating to form a new government are proposing a raft of measures that states can bring in after the state of emergency ends.

Meanwhile, crisis Covid talks are set to take place between the federal government and states this Thursday to decide on how to deal with the spiralling Covid numbers.

