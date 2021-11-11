Emergency numbers fail in several German states

The emergency number 110 for police and 112 for fire crews failed around the country early Thursday morning, with callers unable to reach emergency operators for urgent assistance.

The Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Aid is looking into these outages, which were reported in states including Lower Saxony, Baden-Württemberg, and Brandenburg, and in major cities like Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg, and Frankfurt.

Most emergency numbers have now been restored, although while the 110 police number was working again in Berlin, 112 for fire crews hasn’t yet been restored in the capital.

Investigators are looking into the problem, but say that if the emergency number can’t be reached, that those in need can still call their local police or fire station directly and get through.

Berliners unable to get through to emergency services are being told to use the citizen number at 030 46644664.