Germany’s Covid-19 incidence rate rises to record high

8 November 2021
Updated
8 November 2021
People queuing to get a vaccination in Munich, Bavaria.
People queuing to get a vaccination in Munich, Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Angelika Warmuth
8 November 2021
Updated
8 November 2021
Germany's incidence rate measuring the number of new coronavirus infections per 100,000 people over the last seven days soared to 201.1 on Monday - a record since the pandemic erupted more than a year ago.

The figure, published by Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI), surpasses the last high, which had been 197.6 reached on December 22, 2020.

On Monday, the RKI reported 15,513 infections within the last 24 hours and 33 Covid related deaths. 

While many more people in the country have had the jab than at that point last year, vaccination rates have stagnated at under 70 percent, with officials pleading in the last days for the population to get the jab.

“For the unvaccinated, the risk is high that they will become infected in the coming months,” warned RKI chief Lothar Wieler on Wednesday.

In the eastern state of Saxony, where the incidence rate is more than twice the national average at 491.3, unvaccinated people face new restrictions from Monday.

(article continues below)

Access to indoor dining and other indoor events will be limited to those who are fully vaccinated or can show proof of recovery.

The new rules are the toughest state-wide restrictions in Germany against non-inoculated people. Only children as well as those who cannot receive jabs for medical reasons will be exempt.

The surge in German cases comes with the country in political limbo following September’s general election.

The incoming coalition parties, aiming to form a government by early December, have so far ruled out mandatory jabs and said there will be no new lockdowns – at least not for the vaccinated.

READ ALSO: Calls grow to bring in national restrictions for the unvaccinated

