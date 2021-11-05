Talks to form new German government hit snags over climate and spending

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
German federal electionPolitics

Share this article
Greens co-leaders Annalena Baerbock makes a fist bump on the way to coalition negotiations in October.
Greens co-leaders Annalena Baerbock makes a fist bump on the way to coalition negotiations in October. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Philipp Znidar
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

Efforts by German parties to form a new government to succeed Angela Merkel's coalition have run into hurdles, throwing their ambitious timetable to elect a new chancellor early next month into doubt.

Following the historic loss of Merkel’s conservatives in September’s general election, the centre-left Social Democrats and their candidate Olaf Scholz came out in pole position to form the new ruling alliance.

But coalition talks with the ecologist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), which seemed to be progressing surprisingly quickly in early October, have grown fractious.

If the parties are unable to crack the toughest nuts by the end of the month, participants said the aim of seeing Scholz voted in as chancellor in the week of December 6th could face significant delays.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

“We can’t say yet when it (the coalition deal) will be ready because key issues are still up in the air,” Greens co-leader Annalena Baerbock told Berlin public radio on Friday, echoing complaints from other participants.

READ ALSO: Germany is showing the world it can do grown-up politics

‘Slap in the face’

Investment in climate change, the future of mobility and the choice of who will be the next finance minister, who holds the purse strings of Europe’s top economy, have all emerged as sticking points.

Both Greens co-leader Robert Habeck and FDP chief Christian Lindner have staked a claim to the powerful ministry and appear not to be backing down even as the deadline inches closer.

Veteran Free Democrat Wolfgang Kubicki said that given his party’s profile of fiscal discipline, “anything else (besides the finance ministry) would be a slap in the face”.

At the heart of the dispute is financing for the Greens’ climate protection plans and efforts to lessen the impact of them on poorer households. They are calling for €50 billion ($58 billion) annually in investment.

The Greens have proposed new borrowing and tax hikes on top earners to pay for the measures they say are essential to Germany’s future – moves the FDP has ruled out.

FDP party leader Lindner, a budget hawk, gave a punchy interview Thursday to the conservative broadsheet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in which he fired several shots across the Greens’ bows.

“We’re talking about sustainable finances and policies to minimise the risk of inflation,” he said, warning that “in Germany, inflation risks are systematically played down.”

FDP leader Christian Lindner in the Bundestag on October 25th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Leading Greens voiced frustration at a focus on short-term expense, arguing that the long-term costs of the climate crisis could be devastating.

Konstantin von Notz, a negotiator for the ecologist party, reached for a Titanic metaphor, setting a scene with two people standing on the bridge of the doomed ship.

“One says: ‘We should avoid the iceberg.’,” he tweeted. “And the other answers: ‘What will you give us for doing that.'”

‘Feeling the pressure’ 

National daily Süddeutsche Zeitung said that putting together such a broad coalition was always going to be a challenge, particularly with the parties’ rank and file holding them to their campaign pledges.

“The Greens are feeling the pressure, as they were the ones who were keenest to get the FDP into this three-way coalition – details on how the Greens’ financing and climate targets could be achieved in government with the penny-pinching liberals would be agreed later, we were told,” it said.

“That has proven illusory. The crows are now coming home to roost for the Greens.”

Twenty-two working groups devoted to a broad spectrum of policy areas have been tasked with presenting planks of the future programme by November 10th.

READ ALSO: 

Any remaining disagreements are then to hammered out by the parties’ top negotiators by the end of the month.

If they fall short, the election of the chancellor by the Bundestag lower house of parliament would almost certainly need to be pushed back.

Baerbock of the Greens tried to put a brave face on the troubles in finding a deal, noting that the pact is intended to serve as a roadmap for a four-year term  power.

“So four days more or less of negotiations don’t matter,” she said.

By Deborah COLE

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

OPINION: Germany’s bewildering Covid rules show fierce regionalism is alive and well

OPINION: Germany’s bewildering Covid rules show fierce regionalism is alive and well

When will Germany ditch the seasonal clock changes?

When will Germany ditch the seasonal clock changes?

‘France loves you’ – Macron hosts Merkel for farewell visit

‘France loves you’ – Macron hosts Merkel for farewell visit

Merkel’s CDU to hold rank-and-file vote for new leader

Merkel’s CDU to hold rank-and-file vote for new leader

Germany’s future coalition parties set out Covid plans for winter

Germany’s future coalition parties set out Covid plans for winter

Post-Merkel parliament more diverse – but critics say more work needed

Post-Merkel parliament more diverse – but critics say more work needed

Germany says EU border protection is ‘legitimate’

Germany says EU border protection is ‘legitimate’

Merkel expects to ‘sleep soundly’ under next German government

Merkel expects to ‘sleep soundly’ under next German government

More news

OPINION: Germany’s bewildering Covid rules show fierce regionalism is alive and well

OPINION: Germany’s bewildering Covid rules show fierce regionalism is alive and well

When will Germany ditch the seasonal clock changes?

When will Germany ditch the seasonal clock changes?

‘France loves you’ – Macron hosts Merkel for farewell visit

‘France loves you’ – Macron hosts Merkel for farewell visit

Merkel’s CDU to hold rank-and-file vote for new leader

Merkel’s CDU to hold rank-and-file vote for new leader

Germany’s future coalition parties set out Covid plans for winter

Post-Merkel parliament more diverse – but critics say more work needed

Germany says EU border protection is ‘legitimate’

Merkel expects to ‘sleep soundly’ under next German government