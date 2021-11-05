Russian diplomat found dead outside embassy in Berlin

Russian Embassy in Berlin
Pedestrians pass the Russian Embassy in Berlin, Germany. A Russian secret service agent and diplomat was found dead in front of the embassy in October. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka
A Russian diplomat was found dead in October outside the country's embassy in Berlin, it emerged Friday.

The man, whose lifeless body was recovered on October 19th on the pavement by police, had apparently fallen to his death from the embassy complex, according to the Spiegel weekly which first reported on the case.

A German foreign ministry spokesman said the case was “known to the ministry” but would not provide further details.

Spiegel quoted the Russian embassy calling the death a “tragic accident”, and that it would not comment on the case “for ethical reasons”.





The diplomat was identified as a 35-year-old second secretary at the embassy by Spiegel.

But the magazine said German authorities believe he was also an agent of the Russian secret service FSB.

He is also reportedly related to a high-ranking official of the FSB’s second directorate – a unit that Western secret services say was involved in the killing of a Georgian national in central Berlin in 2019.

Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, the 40-year-old Georgian, was shot twice in the head at close range in Kleiner Tiergarten park on August 23th, 2019, allegedly by a Russian man who was arrested shortly afterwards.

The Russian suspect, 55-year-old Vadim Krasikov, alias Vadim Sokolov, is on trial over the murder, which German prosecutors say was ordered by Moscow.

READ ALSO: German man convicted of spying on parliament for Russians

