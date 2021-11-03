German hospital workers poised to strike in wage dispute

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
Covid-19Strikes

Share this article
Striking workers outside Berlin Charité Hospital
Striking workers stand outside Berlin Charité hospital with signs calling for more personnel on September 13th. A date for the latest strike has not yet been announced. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

Civil servants across Germany are preparing to strike over a wage dispute, their union said Tuesday, with the walkout to also hit public hospitals despite a new surge in coronavirus cases.

“Those who provoke strikes should not be surprised when they get them,” said Frank Werneke, who heads the Verdi union that represents more than 800,000 public sector employees.

No start date has been announced yet for the industrial action which will affect all of Germany’s 16 states with the exception of Hesse during November.

But with staff from dozens of university clinics represented by the union, health institutions are expected to be hard hit by the stoppage.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Some 4,500 beds in intensive care are currently already out of service because of an acute shortage in medical staff.

Meanwhile, doctors are warning of a sharp rise in Covid patients filling intensive wards – most of whom are unvaccinated. 

Werneke said the union had no choice but to raise the pressure as the employer has so far refused to make a counter offer to its demands.

The union is seeking a five percent wage hike for public sector employees, or a minimum of 150 euros in salary increase monthly.

For workers in the health sector, it wants a 300 euro monthly increase.

The lead negotiator for the states, Reinhold Hilbers, said they will not put forward any offer as long as the union refuses to agree to a pay scale reform.

READ ALSO: German hospitals see sharp increase in Covid-19 patients

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

German business calls for introduction of Covid health pass in offices

German business calls for introduction of Covid health pass in offices

Strikes hit Amazon in Germany in the run up to Christmas

Strikes hit Amazon in Germany in the run up to Christmas

German vaccines panel considers recommending booster jabs for all

German vaccines panel considers recommending booster jabs for all

Germany probes ‘mole’ leak to fugitive Covid conspiracy theorist

Germany probes ‘mole’ leak to fugitive Covid conspiracy theorist

FOR MEMBERS

Why are Covid infections in Germany rising?

Soaring Covid infection rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

Several German companies planning vaccine-only office canteens

German Health Minister calls for vaccine centres to reopen as Covid numbers surge