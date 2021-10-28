State by state: Germany’s Covid rules for Christmas markets

Christmas in Germany doesn’t feel like Christmas until you’ve trudged around a historic square lit up by fairy lights, clutching a bag of caramelised nuts and a cup of mulled wine. With Covid infections at their height and the majority of people unvaccinated last year, however, the humble Christmas market – a staple of the German festive season – was sorely missed in 2020.

This year, things look a lot different. All around Germany, states and cities are giving the green light to their historic festive markets, and even rising infection rates won’t get in the way of the festivities.

Nevertheless, if you do want to enjoy a stroll around the wooden huts again this year, you will have to observe the Covid rules, which differ across the regions. Here’s a run-down of what each of Germany’s states have said about this year’s markets, and what their plans are for keeping people safe.

Baden-Württemberg: 3G with a back-up plan

This year, many of Baden-Württemberg’s famous markets will be back on the scene. So far, Stuttgart, Freiburg, Ulm, Tübingen, Heidelberg and Tuttlingen have all announced that plans are underway for their markets, which will kick off on November 18th and run until December 23rd. Freiburg was originally rumoured to be considering moving its Christmas market to an out-of-town location to give visitors more room to socially distance, but it has now been confirmed that the event will take place, as usual, next to the city’s historic Rathaus.

At the moment, a 3G rule is to apply to each of these Christmas markets. This means that visitors will have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test and will then receive a stamp or wristband in order to enter the market. Their wristband or stamp will then be checked at intervals by the operators of funfair rides and the owners of stalls.



A carousel at Heidelberg Christmas Market. Photo: picture-alliance/ dpa | Ronald Wittek

For the musically inclined, it does seem that singing in choirs will be allowed this year – though a lot depends on the infection rates. Since masks are also required at the markets, the acoustic quality of O Tannenbaum might be muffled somewhat (though we’re guessing they’ll make some exceptions to the mask-wearing rule for choristers).

If infections skyrocket and hospitalisation rates increase, Baden-Württemberg’s government will switch to a ‘2G’ rule, meaning only vaccinated and recovered people will be allowed entry to the markets.

Bavaria: festive fun with few restrictions

In Baden-Württemberg’s neighbouring state of Bavaria, things are set to be a lot more relaxed this Christmas.

At the largest markets – those in Augsburg, Munich and Nuremberg – there are to be no entry restrictions and people won’t be expected to wear masks, according to the Ministry of Health and Economics. The state government does expect people to keep the mandated 1.5m distance at the events – which, for anyone who’s experienced the crowds at a Christmas market, does seem a little unrealistic. However, Munich’s Christkindlmarkt will be expanding its floor space to give visitors that little bit of extra room.

Once again, the current pandemic situation will play a role in organising the events. If infection figures and hospitalisation rates are not in the green zone, the Christmas markets will be subject to increased safety and hygiene regulations. Equally, for people who want to eat or drink inside, a 3G entry policy will be in place.

The markets will run from November 22nd to December 24th this year.

Berlin: Optional 2G with caps on visitors

In the German capital, many of the city’s most iconic Christmas markets will be returning this year, including Gendarmenmarkt, Alexanderplatz, Breitscheidplatz (near Zoologischer Garten), Potsdamer Platz, Rotes Rathaus and Spandau. However, the market outside of Charlottenburg Palace was cancelled at the start of October amid concerns that vendors would be unable to sell mulled wine or other alcohol drinks thanks to ongoing Covid restrictions.



A Christmas Tree at Gendarmenmarkt Christmas Market. The traditional event in Berlin Mitte will take place with a 2G entry policy this year. Photo: picture alliance / Stephanie Pilick/dpa | Stephanie Pilick

The Berlin Senate is allowing market organisers to decide whether to opt for a 3G or 2G entry policy, and at the moment, it appears that many of the largest events will be opting for the more restrictive 2G. That means that, in order to visit the markets at Gendarmenmarkt and Rotes Rathaus, for instance, people will need either a vaccination certificate or proof of recovery from Covid in the past six months. It seems likely that many of the smaller markets in neighbourhoods like Neukölln and Prenzlauer Berg will opt for a more relaxed ‘3G’ policy, however.

At the 3G markets, visitors will be required to wear masks and social distance, whereas at the 2G markets, neither of these requirements will be in place. There will, however, be a cap on the number of visitors allowed: no more than 2,000 people should visit the markets at any one time.

The markets will run from November 22nd to December 31st this year.

Brandenburg:

The magical Christmas markets will return to Berlin’s surrounding state again this year – though sadly not all of them. So far, the markets in the historic town of Rheinsberg and the quaint village of Liebenberg have both been cancelled.

However, visitors to Cottbus, Potsdam, Frankfurt (Oder) and Brandenburg an der Havel can soak up the romantic atmosphere of the Christmas markets from November 22nd to December 29th this year.



Visitors peruse the stands at Potsdam Christmas Market. The event is expected to take place with few restrictions this year. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Bernd Settnik

At present, it’s unclear what Covid restrictions (if any) will be in place, though organisers seem confident that they won’t have to introduce a restrictive entry policy. “I believe and hope that there will be no restrictions,” Eberhard Heieck, who organises the Lichterglanz market in Potsdam and the Bohemian Chrismas Market in Babelsberg, told the Märkische Allgemeine Zeitung (MAZ).

A final decision on Covid rules is expected from the state government in early November.

Bremen: Christmas markets confirmed, but details thin on the ground

The Christmas market in will take place as usual in Bremen’s market square, though details of Covid restrictions aren’t currently available on the organisers’ website.

However, the latest rules from Bremen’s state government require events with more than 5,000 people to use a 3G entry model.

Hamburg: Entry policy left up to organisers

Much like in Berlin, Hamburg is opting for flexible rules that market organisers can choose for themselves this year. That means that each Christmas market operator can choose between 2G, 3G or 3G plus (meaning admission for vaccinated, recovered and people with a negative PCR test).

So far, the renowned Roncalli Christmas Market has confirmed that they will be operating with no entry restrictions to the open-air market, though visitors will be required to show either proof of vaccination or recovery to enter eating and drinking areas at the fair.

Hesse: Frankfurt’s famous market returns

The Frankfurt Christmas market will also be brought back to life once again after its hiatus last year, and will be running from November 22nd to December 22nd. In addition, visitors are expected to flock to the historic markets in Rüdesheim, Kassel, Bad Homburg, Michelstadt and the quaint medieval town of Schlitz, high up in the Hessian hills.



Fairy lights glisten at the Christmas Market in Frankfurt Altstadt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

Hesse is expected to reveal more about its Covid plans at the start of November, but there are likely to be measures in place such as compulsory mask-wearing. In addition, the stalls in the Altstadt may be slightly further apart to allow visitors room to socially distance.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: The approach is still unclear

In the northeastern state of Mecklenburg, the plans for the festive period are still unclear – though organisers in Schwerin, Greifswald, Stralsund and Neubrandenburg are already making tentative plans for their markets.

It is expected that the Christmas markets will take place without restrictions, as the 3G concept from the state ordinance could end on November 5th. The markets are expected to run from November 22nd to December 22nd.

Lower Saxony: Handling of wristbands not yet defined

According to Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND), Lower Saxony’s most popular Christmas markets are all set to take place with strict Covid rules in place this year.

Hannover, Hildesheim, Braunschweig, Peine, Wolfsburg und Göttingen all look set to host their festive markets from November 22nd to December 23rd. A 3G model will, however, have to be in place for people who want to eat, drink or enjoy rides at the markets. It looks likely that this could be enforced by handing out wristbands in exchange for proof of recovery, test or vaccination, though different markets may opt for different systems.

It is not yet clear whether the colours of the wristbands will be changed every day or whether the individual stall operators will be responsible for checking them.

North Rhine-Westphalia: 2G or 3G?

Much like in Berlin and Hamburg, Christmas market operators will be able to decide between 2G or 3G entry rules to their events this year. Duisburg has already opted for the 2G rule, meaning those without proof of vaccination or recovery will be turned away when the market runs between November 11th and December 30th.



Bielefeld Christmas Market will take place from November 18th to December 30th this year. Photo: picture alliance / Friso Gentsch/dpa | Friso Gentsch

Meanwhile, Cologne, Bielefeld, Dortmund, Düsseldorf and Essen have confirmed that their Christmas markets will take place from mid-November through to late December, though it’s unclear at the moment whether they’ll be opting for 3G or the more restrictive 2G rules.

Rhineland-Palatinate: 2G with admission controls

It looks like many organisers inside will go for 2G with access restrictions in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Mainz will probably set up three smaller areas with stalls that will be dotted around the city centre, with one of them in the historic market place in front of the cathedral. There will be several entrances with people checking vaccination and recovery certificates. With 2G in place, people are likely to be able to dispense with social distancing rules.

Saarland: Freedom where possible, restrictions when needed

As of October 29th, many remaining restrictions will be dropped for outdoor events in the state of Saarland, paving the way for a sense of normality at the western state’s Christmas markets. According to RND, contact tracing, mask-wearing and 3G entry rules will all be dispensed with at the market – at least for the time being.

Though we’ve have to wait and see what infection rates look like later in November, the liberal attitude to the festive events is in line with state’s principle of “as much freedom as possible, as much restriction as required”, according to state premier Tobias Hans (CDU).

The Saarbrücken Christkindlmarkt is set to run from November 22nd to December 23rd this year.

Saxony: No fences, no contact tracing

This year, Saxony’s biggest Christmas markets will be back on the scene in Leipzig, Dresden, Görlitz and Chemnitz. Dresden’s central Christmas market will run from November 22nd to December 24th this year, while Leipzig’s will run from the November 23rd to December 23rd and Chemnitz’s will run from November 26th to December 23rd.

Things will kick off a little bit later in Görlitz, with the Christkindlmark running for just two weeks from December 3rd to 19th.

According to reports in regional media, there will be no fencing around the Christmas markets, no 3G or 2G and no collection of visitors’ contact details.

Saxony-Anhalt: No extra rules but masks advised

According to MDR, Christmas markets will be held in Magdeburg, Wernigerode, Halberstadt, Quedlinburg, Dessau-Roßlau and Halle this year in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.



A view of Magdeburg Christmas Market on November 25th, 2019. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

In Halle, the stalls will be placed in several locations throughout the city in order to divide them up and allow for social distancing. In Magdeburg, the state capital, the traditional Christmas market in the city centre will run from November 22nd to December 29th. Though there were won’t be any entrance controls for people wanting to visit the market, guests will be advised to wear masks and register their details using the Luca App.

Schleswig-Holstein: Keep your distance

In the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, visitors should be able to slurp their Glühwein without a medical mask getting in the way.

While exact plans are still being formed for each of the markets, Lübeck, Kiel, Flensburg and Neumünster all look set to don fairy lights and wooden huts this year – and contact tracing and masks are likely to fall by the wayside.

According to RND, however, some organisers may opt for restricted visitor numbers in order to enable people to socially distance while perusing the arts and crafts.

Thuringia: Erfurt Christmas market to run with 2G

After months of forward planning, the rules for Christmas markets in the eastern state of Thuringia are gradually being announced – and it looks like the organisers will be putting safety first.

In Erfurt, the state capital, the marketplace will be fenced off to allow the Christmas market organisers to check vaccination and recovery certificates upon entry. People with negative tests will be turned away.

The market will run from November 22nd to December 23rd, and those who can enter can enjoy a taste of the good old days, with no masks or social distancing required.

Plan ahead

If you’re planning a trip to some of the above Christmas markets this season, it may be worth doing a quick bit of research beforehand to check everything is still running as planned.

But after a year without the much beloved sparkling lights and huts, most organisers are determined to bring a bit of festive cheer back to Germany’s towns and cities this November – and we couldn’t be more excited.