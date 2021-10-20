TRAVEL: Morocco halts flights with Germany over Covid cases

Flights will stop from 11:59pm on Wednesday “until further notice”, the national airports office (ONDA) said on Twitter.

National carrier Royal Air Maroc said the decision was “due to the evolution of the pandemic” in these three European countries.



As The Local reported, the number of reported Covid cases in Germany shot up to more than 17,000 within 24 hours on Wednesday.

And the nationwide 7-day incidence of new Covid infections went up for the seventh day in a row. On Wednesday it stood at 80.4 Covid infections per 100,000 people within a seven-day period. On the previous day the incidence was 75.1, a week ago 65.4.

The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to ICU wards per 100,000 residents within seven days has also gone up. According to the latest figures the hospitalisation incidence was 2.13 on Tuesday, up from 1.92 on Monday.

Earlier this month, Morocco suspended air links with Russia for the same reason.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a nationwide week-long paid holiday to curb Covid-19 infections.

Britain on Tuesday said it was monitoring a sub-variant of the Delta strain of the novel coronavirus, seen in a growing number of cases in the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said the government was keeping a “close eye” on the AY.4.2 variant but said there was no evidence it spreads more easily.

Overall infection rates in Britain remain stubbornly high, despite high rates of vaccination.

Infection rates in the Netherlands has also risen recently.

Morocco, a country of around 30 million people, has officially recorded more than 940,000 Covid-19 cases and more than 14,500 deaths.