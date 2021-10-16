Germany’s Laschet takes rap for CDU’s poll drubbing

AFP
[email protected]
German federal electionPolitics

Share this article
Leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and CDU/CSU party union candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet addresses the congress of the joint youth organisation of the CDU and CSU
Leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and CDU/CSU party union candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet addresses the congress of the joint youth organisation of the CDU and CSU in Munster, on October 16th, 2021. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP)
AFP
[email protected]

Armin Laschet, the chief of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, on Saturday took the rap for its worst ever poll result and said he would quit as the head of the country's most populous state.

The CDU’s 16 years in power came to an end in the September ballot when it garnered only 24.1 percent of the vote.

“The responsibility for this result lies with me as leader and candidate for the chancellorship,” Laschet told the CDU’s Young Christian Democrats Congress in Munster.

The Social Democrats won the most votes and on Friday announced a preliminary deal to form a new coalition government with the Greens and the free-market liberal FDP.

READ ALSO: Germany’s Social Democrats, Greens and FDP aim to form new government

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: What Germany’s three parties in coalition talks have agreed

If an agreement is reached, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz should succeed Merkel as chancellor.

Laschet said the conservatives should now prepare to enter the opposition in the Bundestag, a position they have not had since 2005.

Laschet also said he would soon leave his position as president of the North Rhine-Westphalia region, the heartland of the CDU.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

He called for a renewal of the party, through a generational change in leadership and greater involvement of women.

Laschet also urged greater unity within the CDU, a call echoed by Health Minister Jens Spahn who spoke of a “a crisis of cohesion”.

Spahn, 41, put himself forward as a candidate to “shape this new CDU”, adding that it was for “the generation after Merkel to accept its responsibilities”.

A day earlier, another potential candidate for the party, the ultraliberal Friedrich Merz, had warned that the CDU was “on the verge of collapse”.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

German Autobahns to remain speeders’ paradise as parties rule out limits

German Autobahns to remain speeders’ paradise as parties rule out limits

What Germany’s coalition plans mean for immigration and citizenship
FOR MEMBERS

What Germany’s coalition plans mean for immigration and citizenship

KEY POINTS: What Germany’s three parties in coalition talks have agreed
FOR MEMBERS

KEY POINTS: What Germany’s three parties in coalition talks have agreed

Germany’s Social Democrats, Greens and FDP aim to form new government

Germany’s Social Democrats, Greens and FDP aim to form new government

FOR MEMBERS

Why Germany could be on the brink of legalising cannabis

Germany’s centre-right CDU to elect new leadership by end of the year

German far-right AfD co-chief quits after election disappointment

How people with migrant backgrounds remain underrepresented in German politics