Germany’s centre-right CDU to elect new leadership by end of the year

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
CDUGerman federal election

Share this article
Chancellor Angela Merkel and CDU leader Armin Laschet on the election campaign trail in Aachen before the election.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and CDU leader Armin Laschet on the election campaign trail in Aachen before the election. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party will elect its new leadership by the year's end, general secretary Paul Ziemiak said Monday, detailing plans for a clean slate after a disastrous election that the party lost to the Social Democrats.

In power for 16 years under Merkel, the Christian Democratic Union is grappling with its deepest crisis in decades after turning in a historic low score in September’s election.

Its leader Armin Laschet last week signalled his readiness to step aside, setting the ball rolling for renewal at the top.

READ ALSO: Laschet signals he’s ready to step down as CDU leader

Ziemiak said a date for the congress to determine the new makeup of the party’s top brass as well as how rank and file members can participate in the leadership selection process will be announced on November 2nd.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

But the party’s leaders “today agreed unanimously that we will elect a completely new executive board,” he said, adding that in terms of the calendar, the “window for this is year’s end”.

Bild daily had reported that the party has made a tentative booking for December 6th-13th in Dresden for its possible congress.

READ ALSO: Germany edges a step closer to a government led by Social Democrats

Laschet, who is state premier of Germany’s most populous region North Rhine-Westphalia, was elected head of the CDU in January.

For some time, he was the clear favourite to succeed Merkel, who is bowing out of politics after running four consecutive coalitions.

But his party’s ratings began to slide as he committed a series of gaffes, including being caught on camera laughing in the background during a solemn tribute to flood victims.

With the CDU’s ratings plunging, Merkel tried to boost Laschet’s campaign with joint appearances, but was unable to help the conservatives pull off a win on election day.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

German far-right AfD co-chief quits after election disappointment

German far-right AfD co-chief quits after election disappointment

How people with migrant backgrounds remain underrepresented in German politics

How people with migrant backgrounds remain underrepresented in German politics

Laschet signals he’s ready to step down as Germany’s CDU leader

Laschet signals he’s ready to step down as Germany’s CDU leader

Germany edges a step closer to a government led by the Social Democrats

Germany edges a step closer to a government led by the Social Democrats

German coalition talks: Greens want to govern with Social Democrats and FDP

What will Angela Merkel do when she retires – and how much will she earn?

Merkel urges compromise at start of tough coalition talks

10 German words you need to know to keep up with the coalition talks