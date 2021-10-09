Anti-Semitism ‘massive problem’ in Germany, says Jewish leader on terror attack anniversary

DPA/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
anti-SemtismTerrorism

Share this article
Anti-Semitism 'massive problem' in Germany, says Jewish leader on terror attack anniversary
A star of David on the roof of the Halle synagogue. Photo: dpa-Zentralbild | Hendrik Schmidt
DPA/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

On the second anniversary of a far-right terror attack at a German synagogue, the German Jewish Council has warned that the government needs to make more efforts to stop the spread of anti-Semitism online.

Two years after a terrorist attack in the east German town of Halle that left two people dead, Josef Schuster, head of the Central Council of Jews, said that more needed to be done in the fight against anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism.

“The spread and incitement of hate, for example in the form of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories via social media, is a massive problem,” Schuster told DPA.

On October 9th 2019, a heavily armed right-wing extremist called Stephan Balliet tried to enter the Halle city synagogue on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

When he failed to do so, he shot a 40-year-old passerby. He later killed a 20-year-old man at a kebab shop. While trying to escape, the 28-year-old injured several people before he was caught by the police.

The city of Halle is commemorating the event on Saturday, with wreaths to be laid at the scene of the crime. Reiner Haseloff, state leader of Saxony-Anhalt, is expected to attend.

Balliet was sentenced to life in prison in 2020 by the Naumburg Higher Regional Court. His sentence will be followed by preventive detention.

Funs for synagogue security

While praising the German government for introducing a law that makes social media companies responsible for hateful content posted on their sites, Schuster said that the legislation needed to be extended to messenger services such as Telegram.

“We must do everything we can to ensure that the internet is not a lawless space,” he said.

According to Schuster, the German government reacted quickly after the Halle attack by providing money to improve security at Jewish institutions.

This was an important step, he said. “However, there is still much to be done at the political and social level to combat growing anti-Semitism.”

SEE ALSO: Four held over foiled ‘Islamist’ attack on German synagogue

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Islamist motive ‘likely’ in deadly knife attack in Würzburg

Islamist motive ‘likely’ in deadly knife attack in Würzburg

German investigators seek motive in deadly knife attack

German investigators seek motive in deadly knife attack

Germany bans three groups close to Hezbollah

Germany bans three groups close to Hezbollah

German soldier in ‘racist attack plot’ to stand trial

German soldier in ‘racist attack plot’ to stand trial

German man jailed for life over deadly anti-Semitic rampage

German man jailed over IS ties but cleared of skating rink attack plot

Germany steps up checks at Austria border after Vienna attack

Deadly stabbing in Dresden investigated as terrorist attack