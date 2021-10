Is 2022 a good year for public holidays in Germany?

It’s not brilliant. Due to Germany’s (frankly insane) rule of not giving workers a day day off when a public holiday falls on a weekend – unlike in the UK or the US – 2022 is described by German news magazine Spiegel as another “employer year”.

That means that the majority of people lose out on some days off and you effectively have to work more than you would compared to public holiday-friendly years (thanks for that, Germany).

But if you plan cleverly, you can squeeze out some more free time by taking so-called Brückentage (bridge days) off.

Here’s a look at the German public holiday schedule in 2022 and how you can make it work for you.

New Year

2022 gets off to a disappointing start: January 1st – a public holiday in Germany – falls on a Saturday this year. As most people don’t work on the weekend, they won’t get a holiday for it as it’s already a day off. Keep in mind that most shops will be closed all day, and usually for half the day on December 31st. So get your shopping in on Friday morning or on Thursday.

Epiphany or Heilige Drei Könige/Three Kings Day (regional)

There’s some good news for people in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Saxony-Anhalt – residents living here can look forward to a day off shortly after the turn of the year. On Thursday January 6th these states get a public holiday for Epiphany. By taking annual leave on January 7th (the magical so-called Brückentag we’ve been talking about), you can get four days off in a row.

Women’s Day (regional)

This is one for the Berliners who have such an appallingly low number of public holidays that the regional government had to bring in a new one to build up some morale. Step forward Women’s Day which takes place on Tuesday March 8th in 2022. Take Monday March 7th off to score a longer weekend.

Easter

At Easter we can always count on a long weekend in Germany. From Good Friday, which this year falls on April 15th, to Easter Monday on April 18th, most people will get time off to relax. If you book time off as early as April 11th, you will get 10 days off in a row with four requested annual leave days.

International Workers’ Day

Despite it being a day for workers, May 1st fell on a Saturday in 2021 and therefore did not benefit the vast majority of workers. And in 2022 it – wait for it – takes place on a Sunday. So it doesn’t give many people an additional day off yet again. Poor show.

Ascension Day or Christi Himmelfahrt/Father’s Day

But now onto another Christian holiday and lots of people are benefitting. As is the case every year, 40 days after Easter, the nationwide holiday of Ascension Day falls on a Thursday. In 2022 it will take place on May 26th. If you take a bridge day on May 27th, you can get four days off. It’s also known as Father’s Day in Germany and traditionally means lots of men go for a bike ride or hike and get drunk together.

Whitsun or Pfingsten/Pentecost

Whit Monday sees residents in Germany get a long weekend every year. In 2022, Whit Sunday is on June 5th and Whit Monday on June 6th. If you take a holiday from June 7th to 10th, you will get nine days off in a row.

In May and June there is also the possibility of extending the holiday by taking two public holidays during the week. If you take both the Friday after Ascension Day and the week before Whitsun, you will get 12 days off with six days of annual leave.

Corpus Christi or Fronleichnam (regional)

For the states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, Corpus Christi is a public holiday on Thursday June 16th. Book June 17th off for another long weekend.

Assumption Day or Maria Himmelfahrt (regional)

Employees in Bavaria and Saarland can enjoy another Catholic-origin public holiday on Monday August 15th. Taking Friday August 13th off would result in another bumper weekend.

World Children’s Day or Kindertag (regional)

Those living in the central-eastern state of Thuringia will get a day off in 2022 on Tuesday September 20th. Take the Brückentag off on Monday September 19th to make your holiday go further.

German Reunification Day or Tag der Deutschen Einheit

In 2021, German Unity Day happened on a Sunday. This year there is reason to celebrate again – because October 3rd is on a Monday, employees get an extra day off. Four days of requested annual leave afterwards would result in nine days off which isn’t too shabby.

Reformation Day or Reformationstag (regional)

In 2021 Reformation Day falls on Sunday October 31st. But in 2022 it’s a Monday. The states of Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lower Saxony, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein and Thuringia get a day off on this Protestant-origin holiday. Take Friday October 28th off for another four-day weekend.

All Saints’ Day or Allerheiligen (regional)

Those living in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland will get Tuesday November 1st off next year. Book Monday October 31st bridge day off if you’d like some more time to rest.

Day of Prayer and Repentance or Buß und Bettag (regional)

Residents in Saxony will get a day off on Wednesday November 16th 2022 for ‘Buß und Bettag’. Book the 17th and 18th as annual leave for five days off in a row.

Christmas holidays

In 2021 both December 25th and 26th depressingly fall on a weekend. In 2022, December 25th is on a Sunday as is New Year’s Day 2023. But Boxing Day on December 26th is on a Monday so most people will get a public holiday for it. Phew.

Dates for your diary: a glance at the public holidays in Germany across states in 2022

New Year’s Day – Saturday January 1st 2022: all federal states

Epiphany – Thursday January 6th 2022: Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Saxony-Anhalt

International Women’s Day: Tuesday March 8th 2022: Berlin

Good Friday – Friday April 15th 2022: all federal states

Easter Monday – Monday April 18th 2022: all federal states

Labour/Workers’ Day – Sunday May 1st 2022: all federal states

Ascension Day – Thursday May 26th 2022: all federal states

Whit Monday – Monday June 6th 2022: all federal states

Corpus Christi – Thursday June 16th 2022: Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland

Assumption – Monday August 15th 2022: Bavaria, Saarland

World Children’s Day – Tuesday September 20th 2022: Thuringia

German Unity Day – Monday October 3rd 2022: all federal states

Reformation Day – Monday, October 31st 2022: Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lower Saxony, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein, Thuringia

All Saints’ Day – Tuesday November 1st 2022: Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland

Day of Prayer and Repentance – Wednesday 16th November 2022: Saxony

Christmas Day – Sunday December 25th 2022: all federal states

Boxing Day – Monday December 26th 2022: all federal states