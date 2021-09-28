Nearly three quarters of adults in Germany fully vaccinated against Covid

Despite the pace of jabs slowing down over the last weeks, Germany’s vaccination campaign is gradually moving forward – even among young people.

According to data released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Tuesday, 74.7 percent of people aged 18 and older are fully jabbed. Meanwhile, 33.2 percent of those aged 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated.

At least one jab has been given to 78.6 percent of adults, and 41 percent of 12 to 17-year-olds.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) described it as a “good rate”.

“Every further vaccination gives us all more security for autumn and winter,” he said.

When it comes to the whole German population, 64.1 percent of residents have been vaccinated against Covid, and 67.8 percent have received at least one jab.

Fresh calls for mandatory vaccinations

With the election now over and a new coalition government to be formed in the coming weeks and months, there are fresh calls for mandatory Covid jabs for some workers.

The president of the Professional Association of Pediatricians and Young People, Thomas Fischbach, said: “If many employees in daycare centres, schools and clinics continue to refuse vaccinations, lawmakers should seriously consider mandatory vaccination in these sensitive areas,” he told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.

The German government has repeatedly ruled out mandatory Covid vaccines. But under a recent change in the law, employees in daycare centres, schools and nursing homes are allowed to be asked by their employers whether they have been vaccinated for the duration of the Covid crisis. This is aimed at allowing employers to plan staff deployment differently if needed, and take any protective precautions.

Will the future German government make vaccines compulsory?

That’s not clear at the moment – but it’s certainly not something the SPD’s Olaf Scholz or the CDU/CSU’s Armin Laschet have come out in favour of.

However, Green Party co-leader Annalena Baerbock has previously suggested that she is open to compulsory vaccinations for some occupational groups, for example in nursing and hospitals, if the situation in future calls for it.

What are the latest Covid figures?

On Monday Germany reported 4,171 Covid cases within the last 24 hours and 101 deaths. The 7-day incidence of Covid cases stood at 60.3 infections per 100,000 people in seven days.

Covid cases have been falling in Germany recently but experts have warned that there is not enough vaccination coverage in the population to get through the autumn and winter without a spike in cases, and more hospitalisations – particularly among the unvaccinated.

