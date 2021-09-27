LIVE: All the news and reaction to Germany’s federal election results

Key points:

The centre-left Social Democrats emerged as the strongest party on election night, with the CDU/CSU nipping at their heels in second place

At the final count, Olaf Scholz’s SPD took 25.7 percent of the vote, followed closely by Merkel’s Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet on 24.1 percent

It’s the CDU’s worst post-war result

Candidates for each of the two biggest parties say they are keen to form a governing coalition ‘by Christmas’. They both say they have a mandate to govern

Talks will begin on Monday

Other results show the Greens on 14.8 percent, the Free Democrats (FDP) with 11.5, percent, Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 10.3 percent

Die Linke (the Left) narrowly missed the 5 percent threshold to enter parliament, but managed to secure the three direct mandates it needs to enter nonetheless

1:04pm – What would life be like under an SPD-led coalition – or a CDU/CSU-led one?

Coalition talks will be underway soon. But both the CDU/CSU and the SPD will race to try and form a government.

Wondering what your life would be like under an SPD-led, or a CDU-led, coalition?

12:57pm: Kremlin wants ‘continuity’ in ties with Germany

The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped for “continuity” in Moscow’s ties with Berlin as Germany braces for a period of political instability in the wake of a general election.

“Of course, we count on continuity in our bilateral relations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at AFP, adding that while there are disagreements between the countries, “we are united by an understanding that problems can and should be solved only through dialogue.”

12:44pm – A look at how Germany has voted since 1990

This graph, translated into English for us by Statista, shows the share of vote received by party in federal elections since reunification – showing the clear decline of the so-called Volksparteien (people’s parties), the SPD and the CDU/CSU.

(The results of the 2021 election are at the top)

12:16pm – Olaf Scholz answers a question on Britain’s petrol and lorry driver crisis

Olaf Scholz on the first morning after the election calls out Brexit for Britain’s petrol chaos and says truckers wages should be raisedpic.twitter.com/iwxfUGDxYY — James Jackson (@derJamesJackson) September 27, 2021

11:45am – Scholz aiming to pull together coalition by Christmas

Germany’s Social Democrat chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz has shrugged off uncertainties plaguing the country amid a challenge from the rival conservatives to form a coalition after election results showed a narrow win for his centre-left party, reported AFP.

“You should know that Germany always has coalitions, and it was always stable,” he said, adding that he aimed to pull together a governing majority by Christmas.

11:12am – Which parties did the Union lose voters to?

The graph below shows how voters moved towards or against the CDU/CSU (Union) in the election – with a huge number of Union supporters switching to the SPD, FDP and Greens. Around 130,000 Union voters chose to not cast their ballot.

Meanwhile, about 90,000 voters from the AfD and the Left party combined migrated to the CDU/CSU.

Amazing graphic. Laschet managed to attract the voters he didn't want, and alienated the Merkel fans he promised to keep. pic.twitter.com/goJck58ONL — Philip Oltermann (@philipoltermann) September 27, 2021

10:57am – CDU politicians taking stock of defeat

After suffering their worst results since the war – and coming second in the election – the centre-right CDU/CSU’s Armin Laschet says he still wants to form a government.

But Saxony’s CDU state leader Michael Kretschmer said on Monday that this would be a mistake.

“I see a clear will of the voters, which has made it clear that the Union is not the first choice this time,” Kretschmer told Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR).

The election results were “an earthquake” and a clear vote against the Union, he said. For Kretschmer, it’s a matter of “accepting this defeat with dignity”.

The CDU’s chancellor candidate Laschet said the Union had a mandate to form a government because the results are so close.

According to the preliminary official results, the CDU/CSU plunged to a record low of 24.1 percent after 16 years in government under Chancellor Angela Merkel. The centre-left SPD moved ahead with 25.7 percent of the vote.

In Saxony, the far-right AfD won the most votes with 24.6 percent. It was followed by the SPD with 19.3 percent and the CDU with 17.2 percent.

Meanwhile, in an interview with German daily Welt, CDU economic politician Carsten Linnemann was also critical of his party’s reaction. He said he was concerned that “by concentrating on forming a government, the process of coming to terms with the situation within the party is being left behind”.

The result was for the CDU “a punch in the stomach. We must not gloss over this, but draw the right conclusions from it.”

10:36pm – Voter turnout up from 2017

Here’s a look at the turnout, and how the Bundestag will look under the provisional official results.

At yesterday's election in Germany, voter turnout was 76.6%, up from 76.2% in 2017. The new Bundestag will consist of 735 members (2017: 709), according to provisional result: SPD: 206

CDU/CSU: 196

Greens: 118

FDP: 92

AfD: 83

Left Party: 39

SSW: 1#GermanyVotes #btw21 pic.twitter.com/1FoG5gW9hP — German Embassy London (@GermanEmbassy) September 27, 2021

10:22am – Greens and FDP to become kingmakers

In the fractured political landscape of the post-Merkel era, the most likely outcome will be a three-way alliance – ending the post-war tradition of two-party coalition governments, said AFP on Monday.

“The poker game for power begins,” wrote Der Spiegel weekly.

The Süddeutsche newspaper said the vote revealed that “Germans longed for change, but lost their nerve a bit.”

The SPD’s Olaf Scholz and the CDU’s Armin Laschet will be looking to the Greens (14.5 percent) and the liberal, pro-business FDP party (11.5 percent) to cobble together a parliamentary majority.

The two kingmakers however are not natural bedfellows, diverging on issues like tax hikes and public investment in climate protection.

10:06am – How did the youngsters vote?

The Greens were the party of choice for the under 30s in this election, according to analysis. The next most popular party for the young ones was the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP). The SPD were next in line. As you can see from the graph below, the CDU/CSU, AfD and the Left party did not really inspire the younger generations.

Die unter 30-Jährigen wählen Grüne und FDP auf Platz 1 und 2 #btw21 pic.twitter.com/1D9BLeLTi6 — Dominik Rzepka (@dominikrzepka) September 26, 2021

And here’s a look at how the under 25s voted compared to the over 70s. As you can see from the graphic below, the older generation tended to vote for the CDU/CSU and SPD, while the younger people went for the Greens and FDP.

Stimmverteilung in den verschiedenen Altersgruppen: Laut Infratest dimap waren Union und SPD insbesondere bei älteren Wählern erfolgreich. Unter 25-Jährige wählten dagegen vor allem FDP und Grüne. #btw21 https://t.co/cgk7tkIBSk pic.twitter.com/tWQAFUUk50 — tagesschau (@tagesschau) September 26, 2021

9:53am – How Germany voted

This is the constituency map Germans are waking up to. SPD dominance in the north, conservatives in the industrial south, dots of Green in some cities, and a very AfD-blue Saxony after the CDU slumped there.https://t.co/2s5JWJON9Z pic.twitter.com/pYePloyQnd — Tom Nuttall (@tom_nuttall) September 27, 2021

9:40am – A recap of the official preliminary results

After an extremely close race, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) emerged on top with 25.7 percent of the vote. The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party the CSU managed 24.1 percent of the vote. The Greens took 14.8 percent, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) snagged 11.5 percent and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) took 10.3 percent. Die Linke – the Left party – took 4.9 percent.

Hier das vorläufige Amtliche Ergebnis der #Bundestagswahl. #BTW21

Angaben in Prozent:

SPD 25,7

Union 24,1

Grüne 14,8

FDP 11,5

AfD 10,3

Linke 4,9

Andere 8,7 pic.twitter.com/9ClgzGDIwT — ZDF (@ZDF) September 27, 2021

9:34am – Berlin votes ‘yes’ to socialising housing

Berlin’s referendum on the expropriation of rental homes from large private companies to the state was successful. A total of 56.4 percent of voters voted in favour in the referendum held on Sunday, while 39 percent rejected the plan.

More than one million Berliners spoke out in favour of the move, according to the state election administration on Monday morning.

Under the title “Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co”, Berliners were able to vote on whether large housing corporations – such as Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia, which have more than 3,000 apartments, should be expropriated.

Now the Berlin Senate is called upon to “initiate all measures” necessary to transfer real estate into common ownership and to draft a law to this end.

But the Senate is not legally obliged to do this – so it’s unclear on whether this will happen. It will depend on the make-up of Berlin’s new city government.

The SPD (who won the Berlin vote), CDU, AfD and FDP are – like the business community – against expropriation. The Left Party is in favour, while the Greens consider this proposal “as a last resort.”

Wow! 🎉🍾 Mit 56,4% hat sich die Mehrheit der wahlberechtigten Berliner:innen für die Vergesellschaftung der großen Immobilienkonzerne und damit gegen die Spekulation mit Wohnraum entschieden. 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/25vkeawO9P — Deutsche Wohnen & Co Enteignen (@dwenteignen) September 27, 2021

9:15am – Social Democrats’ Olaf Scholz says Germany wants a coalition government with SPD, the Greens and the FDP

The SPD’s Olaf Scholz spoke in Berlin this morning after the centre left’s party’s narrow victory.

Sounding statesmanlike and calm, Scholz said voters have sent a clear signal that the SPD “should form the government”.

“The voters made it very clear,” he said. “They strengthened three parties – the SPD, FPD, and the Greens. These three parties should lead the next government.

“And there is something else that needs to be said – the CDU/CSU not only lost a lot of votes, they also got a message from the voters that they should not be in government, but move over to the opposition.”

“The mandate to us is to do what citizens are looking for. We should lead a good government that sets the course of the 2020s, so we manage to create more respect in our society, modernise industry in our country and to start to slow down manmade climate change – these are three huge challenges.

“Now what is called for is pragmatism and leadership – that is what citizens expect us to do. I’m very grateful and I’m touched by the great support. What citizens gave us as their mandate will be implemented by us.”

So auf den Punkt war #Scholz in der #Elefantenrunde noch nicht. Die Wähler hätten „klar gesprochen“ und einen sichtbaren Auftrag zur Bildung einer Ampel erteilt, weil nur #SPD, #Grüne und #FDP gewonnen hätten. Jetzt komme es auf „Pragmatismus und Führungskunst“ an @rponline pic.twitter.com/4QSd4fHb9L — Tim Braune (@BrauneTim) September 27, 2021

8:30am – Uncertain period ahead

People in Germany are waking up after a nailbiting election – but things are still pretty much clear as mud. What we do know is that the Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly won the vote. Preliminary official results showed that the centre-left party snagged 25.7 percent, while Merkel’s centre-right CDU-CSU bloc sunk to a historic low of 24.1 percent.

READ MORE: Germany’s Social Democrats win election but uncertainty beckons

8:15am – Election reaction live!

Hi all, thanks for joining today’s live blog. We’ll bring you all the reaction and analysis throughout the day after the election.

