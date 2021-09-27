LIVE: All the news and reaction to Germany’s federal election results

27 September 2021
09:21 CEST

Updated
27 September 2021
12:40 CEST
German federal election

The Free Democrats' Christian Lindner after the vote. The FDP are set to be kingmakers along with the Greens in possible coalitions. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Kahnert
27 September 2021
09:21 CEST

Updated
27 September 2021
12:40 CEST

The centre-left SPD has emerged as the strongest party in Germany - now the coalition talks begin. We're compiling all the reaction, analysis and updates. Please refresh the page regularly for updates.

Key points:

  • The centre-left Social Democrats emerged as the strongest party on election night, with the CDU/CSU nipping at their heels in second place
  • At the final count, Olaf Scholz’s SPD took 25.7 percent of the vote, followed closely by Merkel’s Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet on 24.1 percent
  • It’s the CDU’s worst post-war result
  • Candidates for each of the two biggest parties say they are keen to form a governing coalition ‘by Christmas’. They both say they have a mandate to govern
  • Talks will begin on Monday
  • Other results show the Greens on 14.8 percent, the Free Democrats (FDP) with 11.5, percent, Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 10.3 percent
  • Die Linke (the Left) narrowly missed the 5 percent threshold to enter parliament, but managed to secure the three direct mandates it needs to enter nonetheless
  • Read all our recent election coverage HERE.

1:04pm – What would life be like under an SPD-led coalition – or a CDU/CSU-led one?

Coalition talks will be underway soon.  But both the CDU/CSU and the SPD will race to try and form a government.

Wondering what your life would be like under an SPD-led, or a CDU-led, coalition?

Then check out our recent articles:

12:57pm: Kremlin wants ‘continuity’ in ties with Germany

The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped for “continuity” in Moscow’s ties with Berlin as Germany braces for a period of political instability in the wake of a general election.

“Of course, we count on continuity in our bilateral relations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at AFP, adding that while there are disagreements between the countries, “we are united by an understanding that problems can and should be solved only through dialogue.”

12:44pm – A look at how Germany has voted since 1990

This graph, translated into English for us by Statista, shows the share of vote received by party in federal elections since reunification – showing the clear decline of the so-called Volksparteien (people’s parties), the SPD and the CDU/CSU.

(The results of the 2021 election are at the top)

12:16pm – Olaf Scholz answers a question on Britain’s petrol and lorry driver crisis

11:45am – Scholz aiming to pull together coalition by Christmas

Germany’s Social Democrat chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz has shrugged off uncertainties plaguing the country amid a challenge from the rival conservatives to form a coalition after election results showed a narrow win for his centre-left party, reported AFP.

“You should know that Germany always has coalitions, and it was always stable,” he said, adding that he aimed to pull together a governing majority by Christmas.

11:12am – Which parties did the Union lose voters to?

The graph below shows how voters moved towards or against the CDU/CSU (Union) in the election – with a huge number of Union supporters switching to the SPD, FDP and Greens. Around 130,000 Union voters chose to not cast their ballot. 

Meanwhile, about 90,000 voters from the AfD and the Left party combined migrated to the CDU/CSU. 

10:57am – CDU politicians taking stock of defeat

After suffering their worst results since the war – and coming second in the election – the centre-right CDU/CSU’s Armin Laschet says he still wants to form a government. 

But Saxony’s CDU state leader Michael Kretschmer said on Monday that this would be a mistake. 

“I see a clear will of the voters, which has made it clear that the Union is not the first choice this time,” Kretschmer told Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR).

The election results were “an earthquake” and a clear vote against the Union, he said. For Kretschmer, it’s a matter of “accepting this defeat with dignity”.

The CDU’s chancellor candidate Laschet said the Union had a mandate to form a government because the results are so close. 

According to the preliminary official results, the CDU/CSU plunged to a record low of 24.1 percent after 16 years in government under Chancellor Angela Merkel. The centre-left SPD moved ahead with 25.7 percent of the vote. 

In Saxony, the far-right AfD won the most votes with 24.6 percent. It was followed by the SPD with 19.3 percent and the CDU with 17.2 percent. 

Saxony’s CDU state leader Michael Kretschmer looking defeated on Monday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Meanwhile, in an interview with German daily Welt, CDU economic politician Carsten Linnemann was also critical of his party’s reaction. He said he was concerned that “by concentrating on forming a government, the process of coming to terms with the situation within the party is being left behind”.

The result was for the CDU “a punch in the stomach. We must not gloss over this, but draw the right conclusions from it.”

10:36pm – Voter turnout up from 2017

Here’s a look at the turnout, and how the Bundestag will look under the provisional official results. 

10:22am – Greens and FDP to become kingmakers

In the fractured political landscape of the post-Merkel era, the most likely outcome will be a three-way alliance – ending the post-war tradition of two-party coalition governments, said AFP on Monday.

“The poker game for power begins,” wrote Der Spiegel weekly.

The Süddeutsche newspaper said the vote revealed that “Germans longed for change, but lost their nerve a bit.”

The SPD’s Olaf Scholz and the CDU’s Armin Laschet will be looking to the Greens (14.5 percent) and the liberal, pro-business FDP party (11.5 percent) to cobble together a parliamentary majority.

The two kingmakers however are not natural bedfellows, diverging on issues like tax hikes and public investment in climate protection.

10:06am – How did the youngsters vote?

The Greens were the party of choice for the under 30s in this election, according to analysis. The next most popular party for the young ones was the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP). The SPD were next in line. As you can see from the graph below, the CDU/CSU, AfD and the Left party did not really inspire the younger generations. 

And here’s a look at how the under 25s voted compared to the over 70s. As you can see from the graphic below, the older generation tended to vote for the CDU/CSU and SPD, while the younger people went for the Greens and FDP. 

9:53am – How Germany voted 

9:40am – A recap of the official preliminary results 

After an extremely close race, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) emerged on top with 25.7 percent of the vote. The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party the CSU managed 24.1 percent of the vote. The Greens took 14.8 percent, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) snagged 11.5 percent and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) took 10.3 percent. Die Linke – the Left party – took 4.9 percent. 

9:34am – Berlin votes ‘yes’ to socialising housing 

Berlin’s referendum on the expropriation of rental homes from large private companies to the state was successful. A total of 56.4 percent of voters voted in favour in the referendum held on Sunday, while 39 percent rejected the plan.

More than one million Berliners spoke out in favour of the move, according to the state election administration on Monday morning.

Under the title “Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co”, Berliners were able to vote on whether large housing corporations – such as Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia, which have more than 3,000 apartments, should be expropriated.

Now the Berlin Senate is called upon to “initiate all measures” necessary to transfer real estate into common ownership and to draft a law to this end.

But the Senate is not legally obliged to do this – so it’s unclear on whether this will happen. It will depend on the make-up of Berlin’s new city government. 

The SPD (who won the Berlin vote), CDU, AfD and FDP are – like the business community – against expropriation. The Left Party is in favour, while the Greens consider this proposal “as a last resort.”

9:15am – Social Democrats’ Olaf Scholz says Germany wants a coalition government with SPD, the Greens and the FDP

The SPD’s Olaf Scholz spoke in Berlin this morning after the centre left’s party’s narrow victory. 

Sounding statesmanlike and calm, Scholz said voters have sent a clear signal that the SPD “should form the government”.

“The voters made it very clear,” he said. “They strengthened three parties – the SPD, FPD, and the Greens. These three parties should lead the next government. 

“And there is something else that needs to be said – the CDU/CSU not only lost a lot of votes, they also got a message from the voters that they should not be in government, but move over to the opposition.” 

The SPD’s Olaf Scholz with Berlin SPD winner Franziska Giffey on the right celebrating on Monday morning. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm

“The mandate to us is to do what citizens are looking for. We should lead a good government that sets the course of the 2020s, so we manage to create more respect in our society, modernise industry in our country and to start to slow down manmade climate change – these are three huge challenges. 

“Now what is called for is pragmatism and leadership – that is what citizens expect us to do. I’m very grateful and I’m touched by the great support. What citizens gave us as their mandate will be implemented by us.”

8:30am – Uncertain period ahead

People in Germany are waking up after a nailbiting election – but things are still pretty much clear as mud. What we do know is that the Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly won the vote. Preliminary official results showed that the centre-left party snagged 25.7 percent, while Merkel’s centre-right CDU-CSU bloc sunk to a historic low of 24.1 percent.

READ MORE: Germany’s Social Democrats win election but uncertainty beckons

8:15am – Election reaction live! 

Hi all, thanks for joining today’s live blog. We’ll bring you all the reaction and analysis throughout the day after the election. 

One important point though, remember to refresh this page automatically for updates and email us any questions or views you have to news@thelocal.de 

You can also follow us on Twitter here @TheLocalGermany and check out @RachLoxton and @imogen_goodman

