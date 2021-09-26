LIVE: Centre-left Social Democrats edge ahead in German election results

Key points

In the first exit polls, the Social Democrats and CDU/CSU are neck-and-neck, with the SPD taking a slight lead

Initial polls show SPD with around 24.9 to 25.8 percent of the vote, followed closely behind by Merkel’s Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet on 24.2 to 24.7 percent

First results show Free Democrats (FDP) and Alternative for Germany (AfD) with around 10 to 11 percent each

Initial results show Die Linke (the Left) party with 5 percent

Results could change throughout the night

9:15pm – It’s ‘not game over for conservatives’

Hamburg-based political scientist Marcel Dirsus has been analysing results and says no-one should discount the centre-right CDU/CSU just yet. Again he emphasises that the coalition talks will be complicated and lots of different outcomes are possible.

“The election campaign was bad but coalition negotiations are going to be fun,” he said. “I don’t mean that sarcastically, I genuinely think it will be really interesting.”

I don't have a crystal ball but watching these politicians discuss the election results makes me think that it isn't game over for CDU/CSU, even if they come in second place. If they make the right offer to FDP and Greens on policy and ministries, they still have a chance — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) September 26, 2021

9:10pm – Left Party claims ‘the biggest losers are the people’

In the so-called ‘Elephant’s Round’, the Left Party representative, chairwoman Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, has been avoiding questions on her party’s catastrophic performance.

The real losers of the evening are the people who have to live in poverty in this country, she says, adding that the German population could now face a “centrist coalition” that will not ask important social questions.

In the latest projections, the Left are on five percent of the vote share. This means, if they underperform just slightly, they could struggle to enter the federal parliament. Even if they do, a coalition between the Left, SPD and Greens – the so-called ‘red-red-green’ coalition – is no longer likely to be able to secure a majority.

Seemingly no majority for rot-rot-grün, wasn’t the likeliest coalition, but does reduce negotiation position for Greens and SPD. Sub 5% die Linke would also reduce leverage of the SPD, who are likely to want to press ahead to form a government. — Maarten Lemstra (@Martialis1) September 26, 2021

8:56pm – Berlin housing referendum awaits provisional results

The campaign to seize thousands of rental properties from Berlin’s largest landlords is awaiting the projected results of the referendum.

Tweeting from its election party base in Berlin, the Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co. campaign said: “We’re waiting with excitement for the results. But we’re looking forward to the first projections.”

The official outcome of the referendum is expected to be announced on Monday.

Grüße von unserer Wahlparty! 👋 Wir warten mit Spannung auf die Ergebnisse. Aber wir freuen uns auf die ersten Hochrechnungen. 📈 pic.twitter.com/7uNoO8Gpdh — Deutsche Wohnen & Co Enteignen (@dwenteignen) September 26, 2021

8:47pm – Outcome of election – and potential coalitions – still unclear

Here are the latest provisional results from German broadcaster ZDF:

CDU/CSU: 24.5 percent

SPD: 25.9 percent

Greens: 14.1 percent

FDP: 11.7 percent

AfD: 10.6 percent

Left: 5 percent

Other parties: 8.2 percent

If the results stay the same throughout the night, a Grand Coalition between the SPD and CSU/CDU would be possible, as well as a ‘traffic light’ coalition between the SPD, Greens and FDP, or a ‘Jamaica’ coalition with the CDU, Greens and FDP.

It’s worth pointing out here that, even if the CDU/CSU end up in second place, they could still form a coalition (with or without the SPD) after the election. The same goes if the SPD come out in second place – they can still potentially govern. What matters most is whether parties can find enough ground with other political parties to form a coalition that can secure a majority.

Your hourly reminder that there is no electoral rule in Germany that indicates the largest party forms the goverbment. Most of the SPD’s chancellors didn’t come first #btw21 — James Jackson (@derJamesJackson) September 26, 2021

8:37pm – SPD’s Olaf Scholz ‘almost emotional’

In the SPD’s election night party at Willy Brandt House in Berlin, supporters of the party are in a jubilant mood, having taken a narrow lead over the CDU in the first wave of results.

When Olaf Scholz appeared to give his speech earlier tonight, the notoriously dry Finance Minister was “dangerously close to showing some emotion,” one commentator said.

Olaf Scholz dangerously close to showing emotion as his speech at SPD HQ is interrupted by cheers, applause and shouts of 'Olaf, Olaf' pic.twitter.com/urpznB8IA1 — Ruairi Casey (@Ruairi_Casey) September 26, 2021

8:30pm – CDU/CSU decline down to loss of ‘competence’

According to the exit polls, the CDU/CSU have lost twice as much support among women as they have among men in this election – a sign that the Merkel effect has well and truly worn off.

But polls also suggest that the public’s sense of the conservatives’ competence has also taken a beating.

“The losses in competence are dramatic,” wrote WDR’s Jörn Schönenborn in his post-election analysis. “Economic competence alone has dropped by 25 points. In addition, there are poor marks for taxation and foreign policy.

“If one is looking for a reason for the Union’s bitter defeat, this is it: the confidence that the CDU and CSU can govern well has been lost.”



Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

8:20pm Elephants’ round starts

The German political tradition of the Elefantenrunde (Elephants’ round) has started where the candidates are quizzed on what went wrong, what went right and what they think will happen next, all while looking miserable and like they’re in need of a stiff drink.

8:05pm – What next for the CDU/CSU?

With the Union facing their worst election results in post-war Germany, political commentators are wondering what’s next for the party.

“What an end to the Merkel era,” writes Stefan Braun in the Süddeutsche Zeitung. “Not so long ago, the CDU/CSU seemed immune to such a crash.”

Compared to 2017’s federal election results, the barometer for the CDU and CSU is pointing “steeply downwards,” he wrote, while the barometer for the SPD is pointing “steeply upwards”.

“This message alone unleashes a force that is likely to be highly damaging to Laschet, both inside and outside the CDU/CSU. It is more than just a small pointer to who is likely to have the better chances of forming a new coalition at this moment.

“It is probably the Social Democrats.”

7:50pm: FDP’s reaction to the initial results

Christian Lindner, the head of the FDP, has reiterated his preference for a ‘Jamaica’ coalition with the CDU/CSU and Greens (so-called because the party colours match the Jamaican flag), though he says he is open to other options.

“In a democracy you should never rule out talks with other parties,” he said in an interview with ZDF.

“But I’ll say after the election what I said before it: I see the most internal agreement in a Jamaica coalition.”

Commenting on the exit polls, which put the FDP on 11.7 percent, he described his party as “strengthened”.

“For the first time in our history, we’ve achieved double-digit results in two consecutive elections,” he said. “That’s never happened before. We’re very independent and we’ll take that independence into any coalition talks.”

7:39 pm – Latest initial results from public broadcaster ZDF

Centre-left SPD: 25.7 percent

Centre-right CDU/CSU: 24.6 percent

Greens – 14.4 percent

Pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) – 11.7 percent

Alternative for Germany (AfD) – 10.7 percent

The Left – 5.0 percent

And from broadcaster ARD – the SPD is also taking a slight lead –

Latest ARD projection sees SPD gaining most votes and most seats pic.twitter.com/9vyVNcSLat — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) September 26, 2021

7:30pm – The centre-left Social Democrats remain strongest force in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

The SPD is in the lead in the northern state parliament vote, according the Infratest dimap forecast. Here are the initial results:

SPD: 37.0 percent (significantly improving on the 2016 result of 30.6 percent)

AfD: 18.5 percent (2016: 20.8 percent)

CDU: 14.0 percent (2016: 19.0 percent)

Left Party: 10.0 percent (2016: 13.2 percent)

The Greens: 7.0 percent (2016: 4.8).

FDP: 6.5 percent (2016: 3.0 percent)

7:15pm – Centre-left Social Democrats’ Scholz says voters want him as next chancellor

The SPD’s chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz spoke to jubilant SPD supporters in Berlin.

“I am very pleased that the citizens of this country have voted the way they did. This is a real success.

“It’s going to be a long election night that’s for sure. But another thing that’s sure is that many citizens have voted for the SPD because they want a change in the government and they want the chancellor to be Olaf Scholz.”

Scholz said the exit polls show that there’s a “mandate given to us to make sure all of our proposals are implemented and that we push for this politically”.

He added: “We’re a pragmatic party, we know how to govern, we’re an optimistic party that wants to push for a better future. We have what it takes to govern a country.

“We will deliver on our promises. So let’s wait for the final election results. But then we will get down to work.”

“We are a pragmatic party, we are an optimistic party”, says top candidate of the Social Democrats, Olaf Scholz. “We will wait for the final results and then we get to work”. Projections still showing dead heat. #btw21 pic.twitter.com/uio0S5YlGo — Anja Koch (@anjk) September 26, 2021

7:00pm – Centre-right CDU wants to lead German government

The CDU’s chancellor candidate and leader Armin Laschet spoke out after the initial exit polls, which showed disappointing results for his party. He thanked Chancellor Angela Merkel for her years of service and said he knew this election race would be more difficult without her.

“We can’t be happy with this result but this will be a long evening,” Laschet said.

However, he said that the CDU and its Bavarian sister party the CSU “will do everything we can to form a German government”.

CDU leader Armin Laschet on stage now. He says forging a coalition is going to be a "huge challenge". Says Germany will for the first time get a three party coalition. Adds that he will do "everything he can to lead it". pic.twitter.com/7q2cXLXO90 — Matthew Moore (@mattmoorek) September 26, 2021

“Because what Germany needs now is a future coalition that modernises our country,” he added. “Germany needs a coalition for more sustainability in every sense of the word when it comes to climate protection and finances. We bear responsibility for our children and grandchildren.

“We need a coalition that makes our country faster, more digitised, and that frees our country.

“And I will work towards that right now together with Markus Söder of the CSU, and with our whole team. It must be a coalition that brings the country together.”

The worst result in the CDU's history, but since they are only a few points from the SPD and Söder's CSU too performed poorly, it looks like Laschet will survive. Biggest risk for the CDU was always that the infighting would start tonight, hampering them in coalition talks. — Philip Oltermann (@philipoltermann) September 26, 2021

7:00pm – Chill atmosphere outside the Bundestag

The Local’s Sanja Dordevic took this photo outside the Bundestag in Berlin just as the sun was setting on this historic election day. She said there’s a relaxed atmosphere there with a number of other journalists around.

6:56pm – Centre-left SPD takes narrow lead in post-Merkel election, say provisional estimates

Initial result estimates from Germany’s general election to pick a successor to outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday show the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) of Finance Minister Olaf Scholz with a narrow lead over their conservative rivals, reports AFP.

Preliminary results published on public television after polling stations closed at 6pm found Scholz’s SPD with around 24.9 to 25.8 percent of the vote, followed closely behind by Merkel’s Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet on 24.2 to 24.7 percent.

6:40pm – The SPD says its back in business

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) is claiming victory – although it’s still too early to tell.

The SPD has has a clear “mandate to govern”, the party’s general secretary Lars Klingbeil said on Sunday after exit polls showed them on 25-26 percent, closely followed by the conservatives on 24-25 percent, reported AFP.

“We have fought our way back as the SPD, the SPD is back, the SPD clearly has the mandate to govern,” Klingbeil told public broadcaster ZDF.

SPD supporters respond to the exit polls at their election party in Willy-Brandt-Haus in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm

The secretary general of Angela Merkel’s conservative CDU expressed disappointment with exit polls showing her conservative alliance in second place with around 24-25 percent of the vote after Sunday’s general election.

“The losses are bitter compared to the last election” in 2017, when the CDU-CSU scored more than 30 percent, Paul Ziemiak told reporters.

The German government is currently a grand coalition made up of the CDU/CSU and the SPD as junior partner.

Here’s what the latest exit poll results could mean for seat distribution:

The seat distribution in German parliament, according to the latest #btw21 exit polls: pic.twitter.com/nz4UmxOKhL — DW News (@dwnews) September 26, 2021

6:36pm – Greens ahead in Berlin parliamentary elections

The exit polls for the Berlin state elections are in, and the Greens have taken a lead. The provisional results are as follows:

Greens: 23.5 percent

SPD: 21.5 percent

CDU: 15 percent

Left Party: 14.5 percent

FDP: 7.5 percent

AfD: 7 percent

6:30pm – Analysis from The Local’s political expert Aaron Burnett

“Holy sh*t! Welcome back to the 2005 election results where either big party can declare victory! Without a majority federally, BOTH the SPD and CDU need both the Greens and FDP for a government. Another GroKo (grand coalition – the current government is made up of CDU/CSU and SPD) would be potentially bad for German democracy and neither party will want it. But it’s possible. SPD will probably edge it but coalition negotiations will be long! Angela Merkel will probably be Chancellor still of a caretaker government at Christmas.”

READ ALSO: When exactly will Merkel leave office?

6:25pm – Voter turnout may be lower than 2017

Voter turnout may be slightly lower than in 2017, according to a poll. Infratest dimap estimated that the turnout was 76.0 percent, down from 76.2 percent four years ago.

6.23pm – Analysis from political observer Jon Worth

Feels like a result where everyone’s annoyed… SPD hoped they’d be clearly ahead but aren’t CDU-CSU has worst result ever Grüne didn’t do as well as hoped earlier in the campaign FDP not up as much as hoped AfD down a bit Linke fearful about 5% hurdle#btw21 — Jon Worth (@jonworth) September 26, 2021

6:15 pm – Do we know who’s won the German election?

No. But we will get more concrete results soon and as the night goes on. The postal votes also still need to be counted. Still, it’s clearly a very close one.

If there is little to set the two leading parties apart, both the CDU-CSU and the SPD could separately seek to form governing coalitions in a scramble for power – a lengthy process that could blunt Germany on the international stage for some time, reports AFP.

The two men jostling for Merkel’s job are Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, 63, of the SPD, and Armin Laschet, 60, of the CDU-CSU.

The secretary general of Germany’s SPD Lars Klingbeil said the party ‘has clear mandate to govern’.

Celebrations at SPD when the exit polls came in. Caveat: their screens had them at 26% ahead of the CDU’s 24%… the ARD polls have the parties tied at 25% #btw21 pic.twitter.com/a1xJmDRJKV — Aggi (@aggichristiane) September 26, 2021

6:10pm – What do the two exit polls say?

Exit polls from Germany’s general election to pick a successor to outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel Sunday showed her conservative party in a dead heat with the Social Democrats.

Two surveys published on public television after polling stations closed at 6pm found Merkel’s Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet with around 24-25 percent of the vote, nearly tied with the Social Democrats on 25-26 percent, reports AFP.

Analysts said the trend could shift significantly as results come in due to the large number of postal votes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

zdf gives SPD the edge https://t.co/BAqEDElx8q — Siobhán Dowling (@SiobhanDowling) September 26, 2021

6:00pm – SPD and CDU/CSU tie in first exit polls

The first election polls are out – and the Social Democrats and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU are neck-and-neck. According to the first 6pm exit poll, they each received 25 percent. The Greens scooped 15 percent, Alternative for Germany (AfD) and Free Democrats (FDP) managed 11 percent. Die Linke (The Left) managed 5 percent. The picture may still change. It’s still all to play for!

We’ll get further updates on the provisional results throughout the evening.

5:53pm – Meck-Pom voting too

As well as the federal elections, and the city state/local elections plus referendum in Berlin, voters in the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are also voting for a new state parliament today.

According to the regional returning officer, of the 1.32 million eligible voters in MeckPom, 32.5 percent had cast their ballot by 2pm. Five years ago, 32.8 percent had cast their vote by this time.

Laut Landeswahlleiterin haben von den 1,32 Millionen Wahlberechtigten in #MecklenburgVorpommern bis 14 Uhr 32,5 Prozent ihr Kreuz gemacht. Vor fünf Jahren hatten 32,8 Prozent bis 14 Uhr ihre Stimme abgegeben. https://t.co/Di2qtEnsE8 — NDR Info (@NDRinfo) September 26, 2021

5:36 pm – Waiting on tenterhooks

It’s getting down to the wire now, with the first exit polls due at about 6pm. The polls are so close that no one can really predict what will happen. Remember to take the 6pm results with a pinch of salt because the postal votes are not counted.

A look at the voters – a total of 60.4 million people over the age of 18 have been eligible to vote for the next German government. Women voters outnumber men at 31.2 million and 29.2 million, respectively.

You can read about how the complex German electoral system works HERE

5:23pm – Berlin ‘to open polling stations longer’

Berlin’s state election officials will allow voting after 6pm, according to the “Tagesspiegel. Voting is supposed to end at 6pm across Germany. But in Berlin, long queues are still in place due to some polling stations running out of ballot papers and not being able to get deliveries quick enough. People who join the queue after 6pm, however, will not be allowed to vote, reports German media.

Electoral workers in Berlin are handing out chocolates to citizens who have been forced to wait for two hours to vote. Ballot papers have run out and fresh supplies are running late because of road closures in the marathon. https://t.co/E7ODsoETda — Tom Nuttall (@tom_nuttall) September 26, 2021

5:12pm – ‘Older people don’t think about the future’

The Local’s Sanja Dordevic has been speaking to voters in Berlin.

Martina, 26, said she is not going to vote for any of the big parties because she doesn’t expect big changes. “They don’t do realistic politics”, she said. Although she thinks the SPD is going to win the election.

Martina thinks the problem in Germany’s politics is that everything is about the economy, and not about people. A born Berliner, she thinks nothing will change with the Deutsche Wohnen und Co referendum, even if she supports the initiative.

Johana, 23, hopes for better climate policies. The solution for better politics is to get more young people into decision making – and that’s why she thinks Germany should lower the voting age.

“Older people don’t think about the far-away future,” she said. “Climate change and the gap between rich and poor are problems the new parliament should regulate.”

4:59pm – Many coalitions possible

From the polls it looks like Germany is headed for a three-party coalition this time – the first since the 1950s.

So there has been lots of talk about traffic lights, Jamaican flags and other nicknames that describe the hotchpotch of possible coalitions that could be formed after the election. What does it all mean? The explainer below sets out the different combinations we might see.

Which coalitions are possible after the election?

4:45pm – Residents of flood zones vote in makeshift polling stations

In the flood-hit regions of western Germany, voters have been casting their votes in tents this year. In Swisttal, in North Rhine-Westphalia, citizens normally head to the town hall to cast their ballot – but due to the devastation of July’s floods, they’ve had to erect a slightly more makeshift style of polling station.

Speaking to Tagesschau on Sunday afternoon, Swisttal mayor Petra Kalkbrenner described the tents as “airy”, adding that they were safer in light of Covid-19. “The atmosphere was absolutely fine, even cheerful,” she said.

4:35pm – German voters have their say at busy polling stations

In Berlin Neukölln, Lutz, 60, told The Local’s Rachel Loxton outside a Wahllokal (voting station) that he voted for the Social Democrats (SPD) at the federal and city state/local levels because he said the party suited him and his life.

Everyone Rachel spoke to said they voted ‘yes’ in Berlin’s referendum asking voters if they want to see housing stock from large landlords expropriated to the state.

Katrin, 44, also voted SPD because they “fit my interests”. She said the The Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co campaign was “very convincing”.

Benjamin voted for the Greens in all ballots because “we are in a climate emergency”. Christina, 54, also voted Greens because of climate change.

And on the topic of housing in Berlin, Christina said: “The housing market is so terrible that we have to do something about it.”

There were large queues outside some polling stations in Berlin. The Local is looking into reports that some polling stations have run out of ballot papers, and there are problems with getting deliveries in because of roads closed in the Berlin Marathon. Yes, Berlin also held an actual marathon today – along with its marathon election day.

Big queues at a polling station in Neukölln. Been chatting to voters – everyone voting Greens or SPD so far (many with same votes for federal and state elections). Everyone I spoke with has voted ‘yes’ in the housing expropriation referendum pic.twitter.com/v7sNS67QL6 — Rachel Loxton (@RachLoxton) September 26, 2021

For the 2nd time this month—it’s that time! 🇨🇦🇩🇪 We can get cynical about the politics—but I always feel grateful & privileged every time I get to exercise a democratic vote. Today in Berlin—I get 6 votes! #gehtwählen #btw21 #agh21 #bvv21 #volksentscheid pic.twitter.com/eAvkrTXKJP — Aaron Gasch Burnett (@AaronGBurnett) September 26, 2021

4:21pm – Early indications of a large voter turnout

By 2pm today – four hours before the polling stations close – 36.5 percent of German voters had already cast their vote in person – which is 4.6 percent less than the turnout in 2017.

However, the provisional turnout doesn’t include postal voters. According to information from the Federal Election Officer, at least 40 percent of German voters may have cast a postal vote this year – smashing all previous records. In 2017, 28.6 percent of people voted this way.

Writing on Twitter, the Federal Election Officer urged people who hadn’t cast their ballot yet to use their votes.

#Bundestagswahl: Bis 14 Uhr lag die Wahlbeteiligung an der Urne bei 36,5 %. Die per Briefwahl abgegebenen Stimmen sind dabei noch nicht berücksichtigt. Nutzen Sie Ihre Stimme! https://t.co/VlmnGxwnD4 #btw21 — Der Bundeswahlleiter (@Wahlleiter_Bund) September 26, 2021

4:15pm – ‘Something has to change’

The Local’s Rachel Loxton spoke to voters in Berlin Neukölln district. As well as the federal election, Berliners are voting in a city state election, district election and a referendum on housing.

Katie, 34, said she gave the Greens her vote for “basically everything”.

She thought about voting for a smaller party like the Klimaliste but felt her vote might count for more with the Greens.

She said she realises the Greens won’t be the top party nationwide. So she hopes the SPD will win and form a coalition with the Greens and Die Linke (Left party).

She voted ‘yes’ in the referendum asking voters if they want to see housing from large landlords expropriated to the state.

She said: “I know it won’t mean that there is more housing. But it’s a signal that something has to change. We don’t want Berlin to become Dublin.”

This is her dog, Moose who also attended the polling station.

Moose the dog’s owner Katie told me that she (Katie – not Moose) has voted Green because of the climate crisis. She considered a smaller party but thought her vote might count more with Greens. She voted yes to housing referendum because “something has to change”. pic.twitter.com/Iesvwh5Rim — Rachel Loxton (@RachLoxton) September 26, 2021

4:00pm – How accurate are the 6pm exit polls?

We’ll get the first exit poll results just after the polling stations close at 6pm. But they may not reflect the final result – because more people than ever are postal voting.

We unpack the vote counting process in more detail here:

Why Germany’s post-election forecast may not reflect the final result

3:45pm – Laschet makes a voting gaffe

There’s already some drama on Germany’s Wahltag. CDU leader Armin Laschet, who’s bidding to fill Chancellor Angela Merkel’s shoes when she steps down after this election, committed a blunder by folding his ballot with his choices visible rather than hidden. Unsurprisingly, he cast both his votes for the CDU.

The faux-pas before live cameras sparked a Twitter storm, with some calling it an “own goal” for Laschet, although the chief of the electoral commission Georg Thiel said the ballot was still valid, reported AFP.

Laschet gonna Laschet: CDU/CSU chancellor candidate tops off a gaffe-prone #btw21 campaign by accidentally revealing his ballot to cameras, potentially invalidating his own vote. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/05F7TMzEu9 — Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) September 26, 2021

READ MORE: Gaffe-prone Merkel candidate in ballot blunder

Laschet was voting in his hometown of Aachen, western Germany.

Ballots should be folded so that they hide what the voter has chosen, according to the German Federal Returning Officer.

The Federal Returning Officer explained on Twitter that in this case a “well known politician voted, as expected, for his own party.” They said they could not see that there was any attempt to influence voters through his mistake.

(1/3) Aus aktuellem Anlass: Ein bundesweit bekannter Politiker hat wie erwartet seine eigene Partei gewählt. Eine Wählerbeeinflussung kann darin nicht gesehen werden. — Der Bundeswahlleiter (@Wahlleiter_Bund) September 26, 2021

3:30pm – What do the latest polls say?

This weekend Angela Merkel urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet the vote to shape Germany’s future, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24 hours before Germans vote.

Merkel had planned to keep a low profile in the election battle as she prepares to bow out of politics after 16 years in power. But she has found herself dragged into the frantic campaign schedule of the unpopular chairman of her party, Laschet.

Here’s what the latest polls say and you can read the full article here.

Happy German voting day! Here are the averages of the last polls. Man it's close. Who knows how it will go. If you're voting today: good luck! Tweet me and we'll get it in our @TheLocalGermany live blog later https://t.co/EHkEPE90eN — Rachel Loxton (@RachLoxton) September 26, 2021

3:20pm – What do Germany’s foreign voters make of it all?

With the federal election coming up, lots of new German citizens – including a record number of Brits – are set to join their fellow Germans at the ballot box for the first time.

Aaron Barnett spoke to a few first-time foreign voters in the run up to the election to find out the issues that mattered, including Rachel from the UK.

“I feel like my vote counts for more here than in the UK,” says 33 year-old Rachel Riesner-Marriott, who moved to Germany in 2012, became a citizen in 2018, and married her German husband in 2019. “Where I’m from in the UK is a safe Conservative seat and you can’t really change that. The voting system here (in Germany) means our votes are more likely to count – but I’m glad I don’t have to sort out the actual counting of votes. As I always say, I’m an English teacher, not a maths teacher,” she laughs.

You can read his full article HERE.

3:10pm – What’s going to happen next?

Whatever the results are tonight we do have a certain idea of what happens next.

Indeed there are some things that are so certain to happen this Sunday that they are more statements of the obvious than predictions, writes Brian Melican in his pre-election column for The Local.

In this article he picks out four things that will happen – and gives you the vocabulary you need to follow proceedings.

3:00pm – Federal election results live!

Hi all, thanks for joining today’s live blog. We’ll bring you all the results and the reaction throughout the afternoon and night.

We are expecting the initial election poll results to be announced at around 6pm and then the full results to be become clear later in the night so stick with us and we'll bring you everything you need to know.

You can also follow us on Twitter here @TheLocalGermany and check out @RachLoxton and @imogen_goodman