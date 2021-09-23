TIMELINE: How Germany’s ‘Super Election Day’ is set to unfold

Sunday, September 26th

8:00am to 6:00pm: Polling stations will be open around Germany for people to come and cast their vote in the federal parliamentary elections.

In Berlin, and the northern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania, people will vote in the state elections. District elections are also being held in Berlin to elect representatives to each of the district assemblies.

In Berlin, they will also vote on the Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co. referendum to decide whether to bring thousands of properties owned by major landlords into state hands.

Until 3:00pm: People will be able to apply for additional ballot papers in special cases, such as sudden illness.

3:30 pm: Federal Election Commission Dr. Georg Thiel to give a provisional statement on voter turnout in the Reichstag.

Around this time, parties will be gathering at their headquarters to prepare for the exit polls and any vote count information.

6:00 pm: Polling stations will close, and electoral offices will stop accepting postal votes.

After 6:00 pm: The provisional election results will be announced by the Federal Returning Officer. These will be calculated using exit poll data and published results from local voting districts so far. The vote count will then continue until the early hours of the morning.

Monday, September 27th

The early hours: Municipal and State Returning Officers will declare the official results in their municipalities and states. The Federal Returning Officer will then reveal the official general election results for the country as a whole.

Candidates directly elected through the ‘first vote’ will be allotted their seats in parliament, and the total amount of seats in parliament will be divided among parties according to the percentage of ‘second votes’ they receive.

MPs will be informed of the seats they have won in parliament and in the state governments of Berlin and Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania.

The results of the referendum in Berlin, as well as the district vote, will also become known.

The coming days/weeks/possibly months: The feverish weeks of coalition talks and negotiations will get underway.

