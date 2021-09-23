TIMELINE: How Germany’s ‘Super Election Day’ is set to unfold

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
German federal electionPolitics

Share this article
TIMELINE: How Germany's 'Super Election Day' is set to unfold
Markus Blocher, District Returning Officer in the state of Saxony, observes boxes filled with postal votes ahead of the elections. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Kahnert
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

Germans will soon head to the polls in an election like no other - but when will people vote, and when will we know the results? Here's what's in store on Sunday and Monday.

Sunday, September 26th 

8:00am to 6:00pm: Polling stations will be open around Germany for people to come and cast their vote in the federal parliamentary elections.

In Berlin, and the northern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania, people will vote in the state elections. District elections are also being held in Berlin to elect representatives to each of the district assemblies

In Berlin, they will also vote on the Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co. referendum to decide whether to bring thousands of properties owned  by major landlords into state hands. 

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about Berlin’s super election day 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Until 3:00pm: People will be able to apply for additional ballot papers in special cases, such as sudden illness. 

3:30 pm: Federal Election Commission Dr. Georg Thiel to give a provisional statement on voter turnout in the Reichstag.

Around this time, parties will be gathering at their headquarters to prepare for the exit polls and any vote count information. 

6:00 pm: Polling stations will close, and electoral offices will stop accepting postal votes. 

After 6:00 pm: The provisional election results will be announced by the Federal Returning Officer. These will be calculated using exit poll data and published results from local voting districts so far. The vote count will then continue until the early hours of the morning.

Monday, September 27th

The early hours: Municipal and State Returning Officers will declare the official results in their municipalities and states. The Federal Returning Officer will then reveal the official general election results for the country as a whole.

Candidates directly elected through the ‘first vote’ will be allotted their seats in parliament, and the total amount of seats in parliament will be divided among parties according to the percentage of ‘second votes’ they receive.

MPs will be informed of the seats they have won in parliament and in the state governments of Berlin and Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania. 

The results of the referendum in Berlin, as well as the district vote, will also become known. 

The coming days/weeks/possibly months: The feverish weeks of coalition talks and negotiations will get underway. 

READ ALSO: Which coalitions are possible after the election?

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

From Kenya to Jamaica: Which coalitions are possible after the German election?

From Kenya to Jamaica: Which coalitions are possible after the German election?

Germany gets ready for election that will mark the start of a new era

Germany gets ready for election that will mark the start of a new era

German election roundup: ‘Hang the greens’ poster ban and politicians are white, male and ‘Michael’

German election roundup: ‘Hang the greens’ poster ban and politicians are white, male and ‘Michael’

Why Bavaria does politics differently to the rest of Germany

Why Bavaria does politics differently to the rest of Germany

Merkel exit deprives German far right of scapegoat

German election roundup: Facing climate change, coalition trust issues and Merkel bids goodbye to Stralsund

FOR MEMBERS

‘We want to have a voice’: How Germany’s tough citizenship rules affect foreigners

Angela Merkel: What did Germany’s first female chancellor do for women?