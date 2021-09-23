Four common mistakes English speakers make when learning German

<p>From false friends to tricky word order, learning German can feel like navigating an obstacle course sometimes.</p><p>But don't worry: we're here to take you through some of the most common pitfalls for English speakers. Steer clear of these, and your German friends are bound to be <em>sehr beeindruckt</em> (very impressed) at your incredible progress in learning their notoriously difficult language. </p><ul><li><b>Keep your friends close, but your false friends closer!</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></li></ul><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s easy to get caught out by false friends in the German language. Sometimes a word sounds similar to something in English, so we deduce it must also </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">mean</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> something similar. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case, which can lead to a whole world of confusion.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Below are some examples of common false friends to watch out for:</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ich werde </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">vs </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ich will </span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The first person present tense form of </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">wollen </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">is misleading for English speakers - the first person conjugation </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">will</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> may appear to be the same as the English verb ‘will’, just with a slightly different pronunciation.</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20210903/5-beginner-german-language-mistakes-to-avoid/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">5 beginner German language mistakes to avoid</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In actual fact, </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">ich will </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">means ‘I want’, whereas it is </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">ich werde </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">which means ‘I will’. It’s a bit of a muddle, but nothing some memorisation can’t fix!</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ich werde </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">= I will</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ich will = </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">I want </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Das Gift</span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This one is particularly important. In English, a gift is a present which we very kindly receive or give, but this is known as a </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Geschenk</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in German. </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Das Gift, </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">which in actual fact means poison or toxin, is something we definitely don’t want to give to any of our closest friends on their birthdays. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">(Though for those of us whose cake-baking skills are particularly bad, it has been known to happen.) </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Das Gift </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">= poison</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Das Geschenk </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">= present/gift</span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/239592672-646x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="427" class="size-post-thumbnail wp-image-656765" /><em><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Mixing up your gifts could be the difference between a delicious birthday cake and a terrible stomach ache. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Philipp von Ditfurth</span></em></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wer</span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Particularly when asking a question, the word </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">wer </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">is sure to come up at some point. To English speakers, this is yet another misleading piece of vocab - sounding like the English ‘where’, it actually means ‘who’. </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wer </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">= who</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wo </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">= where</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wo gehst du? </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Where are you going?</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wer ist Julian?</span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Who is Julian?</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The above are just a few examples of some false friends in the German language - they can cause confusion but just keeping an eye out for them will help! See the website link below for a longer list of false friends in German:</span></p><p><a href="https://germangirlinamerica.com/german-false-friends-list/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">https://germangirlinamerica.com/german-false-friends-list/</span></a></p><ul><li aria-level="1"><b><i>Haben </i></b><b>or </b><b><i>Sein</i></b><b>? Time to toss a coin! </b></li></ul><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">German grammar is probably one of the trickiest parts of learning the language. We know that when using the perfect past tense we need to combine an auxiliary (helping) verb with the past participle (e.g. </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">gegessen</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">). Deciding whether to use </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">haben </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">or </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">sein </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">as the auxiliary verb can be confusing, though.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Simply speaking, </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">haben </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">goes with </span><b>transitive</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> verbs, while </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">sein </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">is used with </span><b>intransitive</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> verbs. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Important to remember, is that intransitive verbs are those associated with movement from A to B, for example </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">laufen </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">(‘to run’), as well a change of state or condition, for example </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">einschlafen </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">(‘to fall asleep’). </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tut mir Leid, dass ich deinen Anruf verpasst habe - ich bin eingeschlafen!</span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sorry that I missed your call - I fell asleep!</span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/61586713-607x431.jpg" alt="" width="607" height="431" class="size-post-thumbnail wp-image-656767" /><em><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Ensure your little ones fall asleep on time by reminding them of the difference between German transitive and intransitive verbs. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Patrick Pleul</span></em></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As with anything, there are exceptions. Despite not conveying movement or changing state specifically, the three verbs </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">bleiben </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">(‘to stay’), </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">werden </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">(‘to become’) and </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">sein </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">(‘to be’) are also intransitive and must also take </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">sein </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">as their auxiliary. </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Er ist lange bei uns geblieben.</span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He stayed with us for a long time. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Some more detailed guidelines can be found </span><a href="https://www.thoughtco.com/sein-and-haben-1444701"><span style="font-weight: 400;">here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><ul><li aria-level="1"><b>Speaking like Yoda from Star Wars...</b></li></ul><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With your standard </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ich mag Kaffee </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">(‘I like coffee’) sentence, word order follows the same rules as English - Subject-Verb-Object. </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ich mag Kaffee. </span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">SUBJECT - VERB - OBJECT</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">I like coffee.</span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">SUBJECT - VERB - OBJECT</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, as you start to develop complexity in your sentences, word order rules begin to change too. It’s important to remember that the verb is pretty important when it comes to constructing German sentences, so focus on that. As demonstrated below, certain conjunctions and time phrases shake things up a little...</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coordinating conjunctions</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> such as </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">und, aber </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">and </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">oder </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">have no effect on word order. (That's something to be grateful for... right?) </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20200831/a-beginners-guide-to-german-internet-slang/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ten German abbreviations that will have you texting like a true native</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, subordinating conjunctions - which generally add more information to the main clause of a sentence, like how or what or why - </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">cause the verb (or first verb if there are more than one) to move to the end of the clause. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>Some examples of subordinating conjunctions include </span><i><span>weil </span></i><span>(because)</span><span>, </span><i><span>dass</span></i><span> (that) </span><span>and </span><i><span>obwohl </span></i><span>(although). </span>Think of these subordinating conjunctions like footballers that kick the ball (in this case, the verb) right across the pitch. </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/257124683-559x431.jpg" alt="" width="559" height="431" class="size-post-thumbnail wp-image-656770" /><em><span style="font-size: 10pt;">KAPOW! Lob your verbs to the end of your subordinate clauses like a second-league footballer trying to score from the halfway line. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe</span></em></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ich mag den Winter nicht, </span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">aber</span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> ich </span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">mag</span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Weihnachten.</span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I don’t like winter, but I do like Christmas.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ich mag den Winter nicht, </span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">weil</span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> er mir zu kalt </span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">ist</span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I don’t like winter, because it’s too cold for me.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The verb is also sent to the end in other linguistic scenarios, such as when using a </span><b>modal verb</b> like can, should, could, or will<span style="font-weight: 400;">: </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ich </span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">werde</span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> die Milch </span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">kaufen</span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I will buy the milk.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Or in a </span><b>relative clause</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">:</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Die Milch, die wir für das Rezept </span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">brauchen</span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The milk, which we need for the recipe. </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Das Rezept, das wir heute Abend </span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">kochen</span></i> <i><span style="font-weight: 400;">werden</span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The recipe, which we will cook tonight.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As in the example above, sometimes a relative clause will have more than one verb. In this case, it is the first verb which will appear at the end. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20210610/eight-unique-words-and-phrases-that-tell-us-something-about-germany/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Eight unique words and phrases that tell us something about Germany</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Inversion</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">, in which the verb is brought in front of the subject into a VERB - SUBJECT - OBJECT order, is also a regular feature of German sentences. Inversions are caused by temporal adverbs or prepositional phrases:</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Heute gehe ich ins Kino.</span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">TIME - VERB - SUBJECT - OBJECT</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hopefully this gives you a brief overview of some word order particularities in German. This is by no means exhaustive, so watch out for other changes in word order, such as when using </span><a href="https://www.fluentu.com/blog/german/learn-german-word-order/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">adverbs</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p><ol><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Like this? No, like that!</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></li></ol><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">We know that the German </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">wie </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">can mean various things, including ‘like’ as a conjunction. Don’t fall into the trap, however, of translating the English phrase ‘like this/that’ literally, to ‘wie das’. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It doesn’t work this way in German, so if you want to talk about something being ‘like that’ or doing something in a particular way, use </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">so</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/218689661-646x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="427" class="size-post-thumbnail wp-image-656779" /><em><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Bossing around your German friends is much more fun if you don't mix up your likes and your so's. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow</span></em></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Du musst das </span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">so</span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> machen!</span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You have to do it like that! </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Es sieht </span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">so</span></i><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> aus.</span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It looks like that. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The above German language tips are not at all exhaustive and just cover a few areas of difficulty that most of us learners struggle with from time to time. It’ll come together with practice, so keep going! And don't get discouraged if your Yoda impression a little time takes. </span></p>
