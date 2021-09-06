Majority of Germans ‘favour tough rules for the unvaccinated’

In the survey conducted by polling firm YouGov, 58 percent of respondents favoured stricter rules for the unvaccinated, while 28 percent believed that applying the same rules to the vaccinated and recovered were right.

A further nine percent of the 2,022 respondents said they opposed all Covid pandemic measures.

Since August 23rd, the ‘3G’ rule has applied nationwide – meaning that many public indoor areas such as restaurants and gyms are accessible only to those who can show proof that they are vaccinated against Covid (geimpft), recovered from it (genesen) or who have been tested (getestet).

However, in the past few weeks, states such as Hamburg have gone their own way, implementing a stricter ‘2G’ rule that caters only to the vaccinated and recovered.

In addition, some private business owners, such as hoteliers and restauranteurs, have also decided to enforce a stricter entry policy for their customers and bar those who haven’t yet been jabbed.

According to the survey, support for this kind of ‘2G’ system increases with age, with 71 percent of respondents aged 60 and older in favour of stricter rules for the unvaccinated. Among 18 to 29-year-olds, the figure is just 36 percent.

The responses could reflect the higher rate of vaccination among the elderly in Germany.

Data released on Monday showed that 83 percent of over-60s had so far been fully vaccinated, compared to around 66 percent of 18-59 year olds.

Taking the entire population into account, 61.3 percent of people in Germany are fully vaccinated, while almost two thirds have had at least one dose.

Equal rules for the vaccinated, the recovered and the unvaccinated met with the highest approval (49 percent) among people in the youngest 18-29 age group. Among older people aged 60 and older, meanwhile, less than 20 percent approved.

There are also strong regional differences between the support for ‘2G’ across the eastern and western parts of Germany.

Stricter rules for the unvaccinated are supported by 60 percent of respondents in western Germany, while just under half of their eastern counterparts are in favour.

Once again, this is reflective of vaccination rates in the different regions, with vaccinations in the eastern states tending to lag behind the rest of the country.