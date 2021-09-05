Germany’s Merkel says talks with Taliban must continue to evacuate more people

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben
Germany and AfghanistanPolitics

Share this article
Germany's Merkel says talks with Taliban must continue to evacuate more people
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a joint press conference with the North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier and Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union's (CDU) chancellor candidate after visiting flood-hit regions in Hagen, North Rhine-Westphalia, western Germany on September 5th, 2021. Bernd Lauter / AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday called for a dialogue with the Taliban as the hardline Islamists finalise a new government that will set the tone for their rule in Afghanistan.

“We simply have to talk to the Taliban about how we can get people who have worked for Germany out of the country and bring them to safety,” Merkel told a press conference in North Rhine-Westphalia state.

“They are the ones we have to talk to now. We want to get people out of the country who have worked for German development organisations in particular and who now feel threatened,” Merkel said.

The Taliban swooped into power in Afghanistan three weeks ago, prompting a hurried effort by Western states to evacuate their citizens and Afghans who had worked for their armies and aid organisations.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Facing the challenge of morphing from insurgents to rulers, the Taliban appear determined to snuff out fighting in the Panjshir valley before announcing who will lead the country in the aftermath of last week’s US troop withdrawal.

Afghanistan’s new rulers have promised a more “inclusive” government that represents Afghanistan’s complex ethnic make-up — though women are unlikely to be included at the top levels.

While the West has adopted a wait-and-see approach to the group, there are some signs of engagement with the new leaders gathering pace.

Earlier on Sunday, Taliban chief spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid had told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper that the Taliban wanted “strong and official diplomatic relations with Germany”.

The Taliban would also like financial support, humanitarian aid and cooperation in health, agriculture and education from Germany, as well as other countries.

Mujahid also said that Germans were always welcome in Afghanistan.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

EXPLAINED: Where do Germany’s political parties stand on dual nationalities and citizenship?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Where do Germany’s political parties stand on dual nationalities and citizenship?

Who will replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor?
FOR MEMBERS

Who will replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor?

EXPLAINED: What the German parties’ tax pledges mean for you
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What the German parties’ tax pledges mean for you

Merkel says ‘huge difference’ between her and vice-Chancellor Scholz

Merkel says ‘huge difference’ between her and vice-Chancellor Scholz

Olaf Scholz: A safe pair of hands who wants Merkel’s job

Germany takes in close to 50,000 refugees in first half of 2021

‘Work is work’: Afghan ex-minister now delivers food in Germany

Conservative contender to succeed Merkel goes on attack in TV debate