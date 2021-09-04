IN PICTURES: Thousands take to Berlin streets in peaceful social justice, climate protest

An alliance of more than 340 organisations and initiatives, including the German Children’s Fund, Amnesty International, Fridays for Future, the German Trade Union Federation and the Berlin tenants’ association, called for the demonstration, according to German newspaper Tagesspiegel.
At the end of the demonstration, police estimated that the number of participants was in the “upper four-digit range”, adding that people mostly observed hygiene rules and wore masks. Some 30,000 people had registered to attend.
Wir fordern andere politische Prioritäten. Die aktuelle Politik verstärkt in vielen Bereichen die Ungleichheit. Für eine Umverteilung von Oben nach Unten. @WerHatDerGibt #unteilbar #b0409 pic.twitter.com/uAelOGTcRM
— unteilbar – Solidarität statt Ausgrenzung (@Unteilbar_) September 4, 2021
“We want different political priorities and don’t let ourselves be played off against one other,” said Unteilbar activist Anna Spangenberg, Tagespiegel reported. Those who have political responsibility must “finally tackle the climate crisis consistently and in a socially fair manner” and fight racism and misanthropy, she said.
The country needed a democracy “which guarantees real participation for everyone and which everyone can help shape”, she added.
“I’m here today because I’ve been fighting for more hospital staff and fair wages for years,” said protester Dana, Tagesspiegel reported. “And I know that this is only possible together and in solidarity.” Another participant, Florian, said he wanted to “make a statement against right-wing parties” and “for human rights” before the general election.
The general election takes place in less than three weeks time and will see Chancellor Angela Merkel step down after 16 years in power.
