How to navigate the Deutsche Bahn train strikes in your region of Germany

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Deutsche Bahn is encouraging travellers to download the DB Navigator app and to use it immediately before they travel in order to see which services are currently running.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There is some information in English but the detailed lists of which lines are still running are in German. We provide links here to those pages and a brief overview of the main lines that have been affected. (tip: if it says </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Linie eingestellt</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">, trains aren’t running on that line. </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">20-Minuten Takt</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> means they're running every 20 minutes).</span></p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20210831/explained-how-the-german-rail-strikes-could-affect-you/">What you need to know about the German rail strikes</a></strong></p><p><b>Berlin</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the capital, S-Bahn services and regional train services have been severely impacted by the strike but the U-Bahn is not run by Deutsche Bahn so is running normally. That means that trying to get around by bus and U-Bahn (both run by BVG) should help you avoid the strikes.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you're happy to do plan ahead, there are still some S-Bahn services running. </span><a href="https://sbahn.berlin/fahren/fahrplanaenderungen/detail/16583-streik-der-gewerkschaft-gdl/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">This website</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> (in German) details which lines have been completely closed and which ones still run a train every 20 minutes.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In terms of the key lines: the Ringbahn is not running at all in either direction. Nor is the north-south S26 line, the S45 to the airport (the S9 to BER is still running), and the S75 from Wartemberg in the north-east into the city.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">All other S-Bahn lines are running every 20 minutes with the exception of the S8 which is running every 40 mins. Not all of them are doing the full route though.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You can plug your journey into </span><a href="https://sbahn.berlin/en/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">this English page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> run by Deutsche Bahn and it will show you how to best avoid the strike action.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In terms of regional trains to and from satellite towns, there is a detailed list of which lines have been completely halted for the strike and which have a form of replacement service.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The following lines are not running at all: FEX, RB10, - RB11, RB13, RB20, RB21, RB22, RB23, RB31, RB49, RB55, RE/RB66</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Other lines connecting Magdeburg, Dessau, Eberswalde, Stralsund, Rostock and Cottbus with the capital are running reduced services.</span></p><p><b>Frankfurt</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The German finance capital is also seriously affected by strikes on both its S-Bahn and regional services.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A full list of the lines that are not running reduced services can be found in German </span><a href="https://www.bahn.de/p/view/service/aktuell/index.shtml"><span style="font-weight: 400;">here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Be careful to check for updates, as the page is updated every day at 11 am for the following day. </span></p><p><a href="https://www.bahn.de/p/view/service/aktuell/index.shtml"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Here are</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the current services for Thursday and Friday: The S2, S4, S7 and S9 are not running at all. Other lines are running on basic services but often only every hour.</span></p><p><b>NRW</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A large number of regional and S-Bahn services in the west of the country have been completely stopped. These include the RE8 over Mönchengladbach, Cologne and Bonn, the RE9 between Aachen, Cologne and Siegen, and the RB33 between Essen and Aachen.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The S4 through Dortmund, the S8 through Düsseldorf and the S68 to Wuppertal have also been completely stopped. </span><a href="https://www.bahn.de/p/view/service/aktuell/index.shtml"><span style="font-weight: 400;">See here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for further details.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Updates will be posted daily at 10:30am on the </span><a href="http://www.bahn.de"><span style="font-weight: 400;">www.bahn.de</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> website.</span></p><p><strong>Bavaria</strong></p><p>In Munich, a replacement S-Bahn timetable has been put in place for the duration of the strikes, with long delays expected on most lines.</p><p>The S1, which normally runs between the city and the airport, will be running every 20-40 minutes, but won't go as far as the airport. The S2, S3, S4 and S6 will equally be running a partial service every 20-40 minutes and won't stop at all stations. </p><p>The S7 will only be running on an hourly basis, while the S8 will be running every 20 minutes between Pasing and the airport, and will also be running every 40-60 minutes to stations further along the line.</p><p>The S20 will not be running at all during the strike.</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">DB has not yet published a detailed list available of which regional trains have been affected in Bavaria, but cross-border services into Austria, Italy and Hungary and likely to be heavily impacted. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However DB say that they will update the travel planner website for Bavaria every day at 12:00 for the following day. You can plug your departure point and destination into that site </span><a href="https://reiseauskunft.bahn.de/bin/query.exe/dn?protocol=https:"><span style="font-weight: 400;">here</span></a> or check for general travel updates on <a href="https://regional.bahn.de/regionen/bayern/fahrplan/aktuelle_betriebslage" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><p><strong>Other areas of the country</strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Various other parts of the are facing impediments to travel due to the strike. The east of the country is particularly affected. For an exhaustive list of all of the regions of the country where lines are not running according to schedule you can peruse </span><a href="https://www.bahn.de/p/view/service/aktuell/index.shtml"><span style="font-weight: 400;">this web page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> (in German).</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO:<span> </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20210822/germanys-train-strikes-what-rights-do-you-have-as-a-passenger/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Germany’s train strikes: What rights do you have as a passenger?</a></strong></p>
