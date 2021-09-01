Donkey-rescuing football star Havertz raises thousands for German flood victims

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
Floods

Share this article
Donkey-rescuing football star Havertz raises thousands for German flood victims
Kai Havertz training with the German national team. Photo: dpa | Tom Weller
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

German footballer Kai Havertz said on Wednesday he has raised nearly €400,000 for the victims of western Germany's floods - and revealed he has helped save rescue ponies and donkeys from abattoirs.

Havertz, 22, hails from Aachen, one of the regions badly affected by heavy rain in mid-July in which at least 190 people lost their lives.

The Germany attacker, who scored the winning goal in last season’s Champions League final, has auctioned off 100 pairs of boots he specially designed to raise funds for the flood victims.

“That made me very happy. I was very affected by the situation because it happened close to where my family home is,” he told reporters.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

“Many people have really lost everything and no longer have a home.”

He raised funds in cooperation with the German Red Cross to ensure the aid reached the victims “directly”.

Havertz is also concerned with animal welfare and has helped rescue animals who were destined for the slaughterhouse.

“I have a lot of fun saving donkeys, horses or ponies,” he added.

“There are four donkeys at my family home right now.”

READ MORE: Climate change made German floods ‘more likely and more intense’

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Climate change made German floods ‘more likely and more intense’

Climate change made German floods ‘more likely and more intense’

One dead, one missing after floods sweep through Bavarian hiking trail

One dead, one missing after floods sweep through Bavarian hiking trail

‘National solidarity’: Germany earmarks €30 billion to rebuild after deadly floods

‘National solidarity’: Germany earmarks €30 billion to rebuild after deadly floods

Politicians debate ‘€30 billion’ fund to rebuild German flood zones

Politicians debate ‘€30 billion’ fund to rebuild German flood zones

Frontrunner to succeed Merkel calls for up to €30 billion to rebuild flood-hit German towns

Climate change: Germany says time is ‘running out’ to save planet

German prosecutors start probe against district official over catastrophic floods

How wine from Germany’s flood-hit western regions gives hope for the future