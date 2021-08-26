Germany extends pandemic emergency powers for further three months

DPA/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
Covid-19Covid-19 rules

Share this article
Germany extends pandemic emergency powers for further three months
The Bundestag in Berlin in May. Photo: dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Paul Zinken
DPA/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

The German Bundestag has extended the government’s emergency pandemic powers for a further three months after a close vote in which the opposition attempted to force a return to business as usual.

Coalition politicians in Germany’s CDU/SPD government won a vote in the Bundestag on Wednesday by 325 votes to 253 that gives the health ministries at federal and state level extended powers to pass executive orders aimed at containing outbreaks of coronavirus.

The emergency powers, which have been in force since March 2020, would have run out at the end of this month but have now been extended to the end of November.

The recognition of an “epidemic situation of national relevance” is a special clause in the German constitution which overrides parliamentary checks on the executive branch. 

READ ALSO: Germany is seeing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’, says Health Minister

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

In practise, it allows federal and state governments to order exceptional measures like compulsory mask wearing or contact restrictions that would normally be in breach of people’s constitutional rights.

“The pandemic is still not over,” said Health Minister Jens Spahn, adding that the large number of unvaccinated people in Germany meant that the government still needed special powers in order to keep outbreaks in check.

All of the opposition parties in the Bundestag voted against the extension, arguing that the vaccine campaign had calmed the situation on Germany’s intensive care stations, meaning that power should now be given back to parliament.

Manuela Rottmann of the Green party argued that the emergency laws meant that Spahn had unchecked power to spend spend billions of euros of public money. Spahn has been slammed for paying over the odds for medical masks. “Stop this bungling now,” she demanded.

The liberal Free Democrats argued that hygiene rules and other measures aimed at tackling the pandemic could be agreed upon in parliament.

READ ALSO: These are Germany’s current covid hotspots

Share this article

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

EXPLAINED: These are Germany’s current Covid hotspots
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: These are Germany’s current Covid hotspots

Can visitors to Germany still get free Covid tests under new rules?
FOR MEMBERS

Can visitors to Germany still get free Covid tests under new rules?

3G to 2G: Hamburg venues can allow entry for Covid-vaccinated and recovered people only

3G to 2G: Hamburg venues can allow entry for Covid-vaccinated and recovered people only

Germany is seeing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’, says Health Minister

Germany is seeing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’, says Health Minister

Has Germany seen a pandemic baby boom?

Germany’s 16 states bring in uniform ‘Covid health pass’ system

German Health Minister says focus must be on Covid hospital admissions when deciding measures

Germany considers offering Covid top-up jabs for all