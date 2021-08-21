Thieves hit entrance buildings of Berlin’s Victory Column

AFP
[email protected]
crime

Share this article
Thieves hit entrance buildings of Berlin's Victory Column
The victory column is seen in the middle of Strasse des 17. Juni avenue during autumn on October 26th, 2020 in Berlin. STEFANIE LOOS / AFP
AFP
[email protected]

Thieves have made away with copper plates of "significant material and historical value" from the entrance buildings of Berlin's Victory Column monument, German police said on Saturday.

Repair workers had discovered that the “big parts” of the plates covering the roofs were missing on Friday, said Berlin police.

Local newspaper B.Z. said the damage reached several hundred thousand euros and that three of the four entrance buildings were hit.

The Victory Column standing in central Berlin is one of the capital’s most recognisable landmarks.

It originally stood in front of the Reichstag parliament building, before being relocated by the Nazis in 1938 to its current location at a key roundabout at Tiergarten park.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Germany’s monuments and museums have been hit by several high-profile thefts.

In 2017, burglars made away with a 100-kilogramme (220-pound), 24-karat giant gold coin from Berlin’s Bode Museum.

Two years later, thieves broke into a state museum in Dresden, snatching numerous pieces of priceless 18th century jewellery.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

German man to stand trial for ramming car into shoppers in Trier

German man to stand trial for ramming car into shoppers in Trier

German investigators slam Covid sceptics for bringing children to demos

German investigators slam Covid sceptics for bringing children to demos

Former Nazi camp guard, 100, ‘fit to stand trial’ in Germany

Former Nazi camp guard, 100, ‘fit to stand trial’ in Germany

German ‘mastermind’ in huge tax fraud scam arrested

German ‘mastermind’ in huge tax fraud scam arrested

Two under investigation in Germany over 2020 Vienna attack

Five jailed in ‘horrific’ German child abuse case

One person injured in attack near Düsseldorf airport

Islamist motive ‘likely’ in deadly knife attack in Würzburg