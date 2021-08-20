Germany braces for ‘severe weather’ and weekend storms

Saturday’s sunny weather will bring with it warmer temperatures and generally dry weather, with the mercury hitting 25C in parts of the south.

Up in Berlin and Brandenburg, meanwhile, the weather will alternate between cloudy and sunny spells, with temperatures of between 21 and 26C.

The summery respite won’t last long, however, as cold winds and rain are expected to gather in the western parts of the country in the early hours of Sunday, proceeding across to the eastern regions of country by late afternoon.

The cold front is expected to bring with it scattered heavy rain-showers, thunder and lightning across the country, from Freiburg in the south-west to Berlin in the north-east.

Eine #Kaltfront leitet mit Schauern und kräftigen #Gewitter|n sowie teils heftigen #Starkregen|fällen bereits ab der Nacht zum Sonntag von Westen her das jähe Ende des Sommerintermezzos am Wochenende ein. Weitere, detaillierte Informationen zur Warnlage folgen. /V pic.twitter.com/mLCVtb4juJ — DWD (@DWD_presse) August 20, 2021

However, the northern states of Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Brandenburg and Berlin could be the worst hit by continuous rainfall throughout the evening and into the night.

Writing on Twitter, the German Weather Service (DWD) warned of “thunderstorms with localised heavy rain” in short, sharp showers, alongside “extensive, continuous rain over several hours”.

“This hybrid precipitation situation harbours severe weather potential,” they cautioned.

The severe weather warnings come just days after a woman lost her life on a popular hiking route in southern Bavaria during heavy rain.

On Monday afternoon, floodwaters rushed through the Höllentalklamm gorge near Zugspitze, Germany’s highest mountain, causing a wooden bridge to collapse with two people on it.

The body of the woman was found by rescuers on Tuesday morning and later identified as a 33-year-old woman from Lichtenfels in Upper Franconia.

The remaining missing person is believed to be her 34-year-old partner.